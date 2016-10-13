InnovMetric Launches PolyWorks Europa

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, Oct. 13, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovMetric Software

Inc., the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions, proudly

announces that it has launched PolyWorks Europa, a new European subsidiary, to

promote the PolyWorks® Universal 3D Metrology Software Platform in the

industrial manufacturing industry in France, Italy, and Spain.



"PolyWorks Europa will work at increasing the PolyWorks market presence in

France, Italy, and Spain, three regions with a total population exceeding 175

million people, strong automotive and aerospace industries, and a well-

established PolyWorks client base in point-cloud metrology," said Marc Soucy,

President of InnovMetric. "Having local teams in each market will also enable us

to increase the personalized service that InnovMetric is known for."



PolyWorks Europa will market PolyWorks to the region's various manufacturing VIP

accounts that want to standardize their 3D metrology operations on a single

software platform. It will also supply high-end services to PolyWorks customers,

including technical support, training, metrology process consulting, and

software customization through macro programming.



In addition, PolyWorks Europa will support the sales efforts of InnovMetric's

local 3D metrology hardware partners, and provide technical support and training

services to their customers.



For further inquiries:

In France, email InfoFrance(at)polyworkseuropa.com

In Italy, email InfoItalia(at)polyworkseuropa.com

In Spain, email InfoEspana(at)polyworkseuropa.com



About InnovMetric Software

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Quebec, QC, Canada, with subsidiaries

worldwide, InnovMetric Software Inc. is the leading provider of universal 3D

metrology software solutions. The world's largest industrial manufacturing

organizations (Toyota, GM, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Rolls-Royce,



Pratt & Whitney, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Apple, and many more) trust

InnovMetric's PolyWorks® software solutions and associated technical services to

maximize the benefits of 3D measurement technologies for their engineering and

manufacturing applications.



With its subsidiaries and joint ventures, InnovMetric has more than 250

employees in 13 countries: Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy,

Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, India, Thailand, China, and Japan.



For more information about InnovMetric Software, please

visit: www.innovmetric.com.



Contact: Patrick Castera

Tel: 1-418-688-2061

Email: pcastera(at)innovmetric.com

Website: www.innovmetric.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: InnovMetric Software Inc. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.innovmetric.com/



PressRelease by

InnovMetric Software Inc.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 19:01

Language: English

News-ID 500454

Character count: 3299

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: InnovMetric Software Inc.

Stadt: Quebec, QC





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease