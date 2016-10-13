InnovMetric Launches PolyWorks Europa

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, Oct. 13, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovMetric Software
Inc., the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions, proudly
announces that it has launched PolyWorks Europa, a new European subsidiary, to
promote the PolyWorks® Universal 3D Metrology Software Platform in the
industrial manufacturing industry in France, Italy, and Spain.
"PolyWorks Europa will work at increasing the PolyWorks market presence in
France, Italy, and Spain, three regions with a total population exceeding 175
million people, strong automotive and aerospace industries, and a well-
established PolyWorks client base in point-cloud metrology," said Marc Soucy,
President of InnovMetric. "Having local teams in each market will also enable us
to increase the personalized service that InnovMetric is known for."
PolyWorks Europa will market PolyWorks to the region's various manufacturing VIP
accounts that want to standardize their 3D metrology operations on a single
software platform. It will also supply high-end services to PolyWorks customers,
including technical support, training, metrology process consulting, and
software customization through macro programming.
In addition, PolyWorks Europa will support the sales efforts of InnovMetric's
local 3D metrology hardware partners, and provide technical support and training
services to their customers.
For further inquiries:
In France, email InfoFrance(at)polyworkseuropa.com
In Italy, email InfoItalia(at)polyworkseuropa.com
In Spain, email InfoEspana(at)polyworkseuropa.com
About InnovMetric Software
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Quebec, QC, Canada, with subsidiaries
worldwide, InnovMetric Software Inc. is the leading provider of universal 3D
metrology software solutions. The world's largest industrial manufacturing
organizations (Toyota, GM, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Rolls-Royce,
Pratt & Whitney, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Apple, and many more) trust
InnovMetric's PolyWorks® software solutions and associated technical services to
maximize the benefits of 3D measurement technologies for their engineering and
manufacturing applications.
With its subsidiaries and joint ventures, InnovMetric has more than 250
employees in 13 countries: Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy,
Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, India, Thailand, China, and Japan.
For more information about InnovMetric Software, please
visit: www.innovmetric.com.
Contact: Patrick Castera
Tel: 1-418-688-2061
Email: pcastera(at)innovmetric.com
Website: www.innovmetric.com
