Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd /
Invitation to discuss Actelion's nine months results 2016
Dear member of the investment community,
Actelion Ltd will announce its financial results for the first nine months of
2016 on Thursday, 20 October 2016, at 07:00 hrs CEST.
An investor conference call and webcast will be held at 13:00 hrs CEST to
discuss the results.
To support your preparations, consensus estimates can be found under
www.actelion.com/consensus-estimate
Date/Time:
20 October 2016 13:00 hrs - 14:00 hrs Basel
12:00 hrs - 13:00 hrs London
07:00 hrs - 08:00 hrs New York
Conference Call Connect #:
Dial-in participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before
the conference is due to start.
Dial: Europe: +41 (0)44 583 18 01
UK: +44 (0)203 009 24 60
US: +1 855 402 77 67
Participant's mode:
Listen-Only with possibility to open individual lines during Q&A session.
Participants will be asked for their name and company.
Webcast Access:
Webcast participants should go to the Actelion website http://www.actelion.com
10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.
Participant's mode: Listen-Only
Webcast Replay:
The archived Investor Webcast will be available for replay through
http://www.actelion.com/ approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.
Invitation Conference Call/Webcast PDF:
http://hugin.info/131801/R/2048638/765988.pdf
More information:
http://www.actelion.com
