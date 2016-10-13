Invitation to discuss Actelion's nine months results 2016

Invitation to discuss Actelion's nine months results 2016

Dear member of the investment community,



Actelion Ltd will announce its financial results for the first nine months of

2016 on Thursday, 20 October 2016, at 07:00 hrs CEST.





An investor conference call and webcast will be held at 13:00 hrs CEST to

discuss the results.



To support your preparations, consensus estimates can be found under

www.actelion.com/consensus-estimate



Date/Time:





20 October 2016 13:00 hrs - 14:00 hrs Basel



12:00 hrs - 13:00 hrs London



07:00 hrs - 08:00 hrs New York







Conference Call Connect #:

Dial-in participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before

the conference is due to start.



Dial: Europe: +41 (0)44 583 18 01



UK: +44 (0)203 009 24 60



US: +1 855 402 77 67







Participant's mode:

Listen-Only with possibility to open individual lines during Q&A session.

Participants will be asked for their name and company.



Webcast Access:

Webcast participants should go to the Actelion website http://www.actelion.com

10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.



Participant's mode: Listen-Only



Webcast Replay:

The archived Investor Webcast will be available for replay through

http://www.actelion.com/ approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.



Invitation Conference Call/Webcast PDF:

http://hugin.info/131801/R/2048638/765988.pdf







More information:

http://www.actelion.com



