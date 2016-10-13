Virbac : sales grow by 3.2% at the end of September at constant rates

Public release - October 13th, 2016



Key figures





NET REVENUE

Nine months 2016

646.2 M?

(_________)



TOTAL GROWTH

+0.0%

(_________)



GROWTH AT

CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

+3.2%

(_________)



GROWTH AT CONSTANT SCOPE

+3.1%



Of which :

COMPANION ANIMALS

+5.8%





FOOD PRODUCING ANIMALS

+0.0%









Virbac consolidated sales in the third quarter amounted to 216.3 M?, a +1.2%

growth compared to the same period of 2015. As in previous quarters, the

exchange rate impact remains unfavorable; at constant exchange rates the growth

of the quarter is + 2.3%, of which 2.2% of organic growth. Growth is driven by

the United States that show an overall increase of + 14% at comparable exchange

rates over the quarter, although the recovery is slower than expected. This

growth reflects a gradual rebound of historical ranges, which offsets the slight

erosion of the Sentinel range in the third quarter. The regions Asia Pacific and

Latin America (except Chile) contribute to the dynamic growth with increases of

respectively + 6% and + 12% at constant rates, thanks to the sustained level of

activity in India, China, Mexico and Brazil. Europe is stable, after a strong

growth in the first half. Conversely, aquaculture is down sharply over the

quarter (-24%) due to lower sales of antibiotics in Chile.



Year-to-date sales amount to 646.2 M? compared to 646.0 M? last year, Virbac's

activity remained stable over nine months. Excluding the unfavorable impact of

exchange rates, growth was 3.2%, of which 3.1% of organic growth. All regions



showed positive trends with the exception of Chile. In the United States, the

historical ranges, in particular dentals and dermatology, continue to progress.

The Sentinel range was down due to the unfavorable base effect in the first

quarter (storage in 2015 due to the change of distribution strategy), and

increased competition on the internal parasiticides segment, in slight decline.

Europe posted strong growth at + 4.5% at comparable rates, in particular due to

sustained activity in France thanks to the recent launches of parasiticides for

companion animals and a favorable base effect related to weak sales of

antibiotics in 2015, and the continued performance of the UK since the beginning

of the year. In other regions, emerging countries benefit organic growth.



In terms of species, the companion animals segment is growing by +3.6% in

cumulated value at the end of September. At comparable exchange rates and

perimeter, revenue grew by +5.8%. This good performance is due to the gradual

recovery in sales of historical products in the United States and the rise of

new products recently launched in Europe, in particular the parasiticides for

companion animals Effitix and Milpro, and the new petfood range. Dentals,

dermatology and hygiene ranges also contribute to this level of growth.



Business in the food producing animals segment is declining by -4.3%, however it

is stable at constant rates and perimeter. The segment was strongly impacted by

the situation in Chile. Apart from aquaculture, both bovine and industrial

(swine and poultry) sectors posted organic growth respectively of + 6.0% and +

0.7%. The growth is driven particularly by emerging countries mainly India,

Brazil and China, as well as New Zealand, while activity in Europe is declining

in the industrial sector (swine and poultry).







CONSOLIDATED DATA Evolution

Unaudited - in at constant Evolution at

million Euros 2016 2015 % change exchange rates constant scope



Net revenue - 1(st) 211.4 211.4 +0.0% +3.4% +3.3%

quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net revenue - 2(nd) 218.5 220.9 -1.1% +3.9% +3.7%

quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net revenue - 3(rd) 216.3 213.7 +1.2% +2.3% +2.2%

quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net revenue - Year-to- 646.2 646.0 +0.0% +3.2% +3.1%

date September

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





