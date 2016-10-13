(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Virbac: sales grow by 3.2% at the end of September at constant rates
Public release - October 13th, 2016
Key figures
NET REVENUE
Nine months 2016
646.2 M?
(_________)
TOTAL GROWTH
+0.0%
(_________)
GROWTH AT
CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES
+3.2%
(_________)
GROWTH AT CONSTANT SCOPE
+3.1%
Of which :
COMPANION ANIMALS
+5.8%
FOOD PRODUCING ANIMALS
+0.0%
Virbac consolidated sales in the third quarter amounted to 216.3 M?, a +1.2%
growth compared to the same period of 2015. As in previous quarters, the
exchange rate impact remains unfavorable; at constant exchange rates the growth
of the quarter is + 2.3%, of which 2.2% of organic growth. Growth is driven by
the United States that show an overall increase of + 14% at comparable exchange
rates over the quarter, although the recovery is slower than expected. This
growth reflects a gradual rebound of historical ranges, which offsets the slight
erosion of the Sentinel range in the third quarter. The regions Asia Pacific and
Latin America (except Chile) contribute to the dynamic growth with increases of
respectively + 6% and + 12% at constant rates, thanks to the sustained level of
activity in India, China, Mexico and Brazil. Europe is stable, after a strong
growth in the first half. Conversely, aquaculture is down sharply over the
quarter (-24%) due to lower sales of antibiotics in Chile.
Year-to-date sales amount to 646.2 M? compared to 646.0 M? last year, Virbac's
activity remained stable over nine months. Excluding the unfavorable impact of
exchange rates, growth was 3.2%, of which 3.1% of organic growth. All regions
showed positive trends with the exception of Chile. In the United States, the
historical ranges, in particular dentals and dermatology, continue to progress.
The Sentinel range was down due to the unfavorable base effect in the first
quarter (storage in 2015 due to the change of distribution strategy), and
increased competition on the internal parasiticides segment, in slight decline.
Europe posted strong growth at + 4.5% at comparable rates, in particular due to
sustained activity in France thanks to the recent launches of parasiticides for
companion animals and a favorable base effect related to weak sales of
antibiotics in 2015, and the continued performance of the UK since the beginning
of the year. In other regions, emerging countries benefit organic growth.
In terms of species, the companion animals segment is growing by +3.6% in
cumulated value at the end of September. At comparable exchange rates and
perimeter, revenue grew by +5.8%. This good performance is due to the gradual
recovery in sales of historical products in the United States and the rise of
new products recently launched in Europe, in particular the parasiticides for
companion animals Effitix and Milpro, and the new petfood range. Dentals,
dermatology and hygiene ranges also contribute to this level of growth.
Business in the food producing animals segment is declining by -4.3%, however it
is stable at constant rates and perimeter. The segment was strongly impacted by
the situation in Chile. Apart from aquaculture, both bovine and industrial
(swine and poultry) sectors posted organic growth respectively of + 6.0% and +
0.7%. The growth is driven particularly by emerging countries mainly India,
Brazil and China, as well as New Zealand, while activity in Europe is declining
in the industrial sector (swine and poultry).
CONSOLIDATED DATA Evolution
Unaudited - in at constant Evolution at
million Euros 2016 2015 % change exchange rates constant scope
Net revenue - 1(st) 211.4 211.4 +0.0% +3.4% +3.3%
quarter
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net revenue - 2(nd) 218.5 220.9 -1.1% +3.9% +3.7%
quarter
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net revenue - 3(rd) 216.3 213.7 +1.2% +2.3% +2.2%
quarter
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net revenue - Year-to- 646.2 646.0 +0.0% +3.2% +3.1%
date September
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Virbac: sales grow by 3.2% at the end of September at constant rates:
http://hugin.info/136717/R/2048843/766106.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Virbac via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.virbac.com
Date: 10/13/2016 - 17:46
Language: English
News-ID 500456
Character count: 5694
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Virbac
Stadt: Carros
Number of hits: 38
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.888
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|243
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.