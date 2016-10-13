Cairo Marriott Hotel Gives Back to the Community With CSR Activities

Hotel in City Center Cairo Supports Some of the Community's Strongest Causes

(firmenpresse) - CAIRO, EGYPT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- "Spirit to Serve" is Marriott's international program to support the communities they operate in, and the program is enlivened throughout properties around the world. Following that philosophy, Cairo Marriott Hotel in Egypt has shown outstanding service in 2016. From helping with cases of vitality for children to taking care of the environment, the hotel has participated in various CSR activities.

Starting with one of the biggest Cancer Hospitals in the region, Cairo Marriott has been actively engaging with Children Cancer Hospital of 57357 through blood donation campaigns, organizing visits for hotel associates to the hospital, inviting children to the hotel premises for entertainment and dinners, and donating money to support the expansion of the hospital to provide medical treatment for all children and to increase the cure percentage to the maximum.

Ahl Masr Hospital for Children Burns is the first hospital in the region that treats injuries for free, and the Cairo Marriott Hotel strongly supported it with open arms. This came through handling the outside catering of the hospital's fundraising concert event at The Pyramids area. They also hosted the Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi and her band that performed at the fund raising event

Moreover, in collaboration with the Breast Cancer Foundation in Egypt, Cairo Marriott Hotel organized a Zumba event at the Palace -- a ladies-only event to help spread breast cancer awareness. They also organized numerous sessions for hotel associates to educate them on the dangers of the disease and any precautions.

Additionally, Cairo Marriott supported the orphan village through renovating their shelter houses, inviting the children to the hotel for dinner and entertainment.

With a storied history dating back to 1869 when Khedive Ismail built a palace to impress the visiting Empress Eugenie of France, the Cairo Marriott Hotel & Omar Khayyam Casino continues to live up to its royal pedigree today. Its twin towers stretch upwards for 20 stories with more than 1,000 luxurious guest rooms and suites, all with private balconies, while six acres of palace gardens and views of the Nile create a spectacular backdrop. Guests will relax in accommodations featuring luxury bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi and whirlpool bathtubs, walk-in showers or closets and kitchenettes available in the suites. The 14 restaurants prepare some of the most exquisite cuisine in Cairo, Egypt with options ranging from French to Japanese. Other amenities include a world-class casino, health club, indoor-outdoor pool and tennis courts. The 35,553 square feet of meeting and banquet space welcome events of every sort. And the hotel's location by the Nile, the Egyptian Museum of Antiquities and the Cairo Opera House feels as dramatic as its amenities.

