Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for November 2016

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX: FRU) (Freehold) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.04 per common share to be paid on November 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2016.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold's primary focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. The majority of production comes from royalty interests (mineral title and gross overriding royalties). Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

Contacts:
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations
403.221.0833 or tf. 1.888.257.1873
403.221.0888 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.freeholdroyalties.com



Date: 10/13/2016 - 20:01
