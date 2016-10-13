Buffalo Coal Corp.: Corporate Update

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BUF)(JSE: BUC) ("Buffalo" or "the Company") announces the appointment of Mr Rowan Karstel as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Mr Graham du Preez as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary with effect from 17th October 2016.

Mr Karstel has a wide range of cross commodity mining experience and has performed at the senior management levels at several mining companies in South Africa and Mozambique. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining and Civil Engineering from the University of Pretoria, a Master's degree in Mineral Economics from the University of the Witwatersrand and an MBA from the University of Stellenbosch.

Mr du Preez is a senior finance executive with a track record of capable leadership in publicly-traded international mining companies. He is currently also serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Alloycorp Mining Inc. (formerly Avanti Mining Inc.), a position which he will continue to hold.

Mr Craig Wiggill, Chairman, commented "We are pleased that Rowan and Graham have joined Buffalo Coal and look forward to developing our strategy further with this new and capable team."

About Buffalo

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee (Pty) Ltd, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju Coal (Pty) Ltd ("Zinoju"). Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo has an experienced coal-focused management team.

Cautionary Notes:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of Buffalo and its projects. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Buffalo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, foreign operations, political and social uncertainties; a history of operating losses; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of the proposed transaction; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of mineral products; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; and, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or required financing or in the completion of activities. Although Buffalo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Buffalo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Craig Wiggill

Chairman





More information:

http://www.buffalocoal.co.za



PressRelease by

Buffalo Coal Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 20:05

Language: English

News-ID 500463

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Buffalo Coal Corp.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease