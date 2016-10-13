       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Precipitate Grants Incentive Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Precipitate Gold Corporation (the "Company" or "Precipitate") (TSX VENTURE: PRG) announces that it has granted stock options to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 1,170,000 common shares. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of Precipitate at a price of $0.25 until October 13, 2021. The options will vest in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The Company also maintains assets in northern British Columbia and southeast Yukon Territory and is actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Precipitate Gold Corp.,

Jeffrey Wilson, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

