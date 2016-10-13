Northview Apartment REIT Announces Timing of 2016 Third Quarter Earnings Report

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NVU.UN) will release its third quarter earnings on November 9, 2016, to be followed by a conference call on November 10, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Participating on the call will be Mr. Todd Cook (Chair), President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Travis Beatty, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by calling 1-866-223-7781 or 416-340-2218. Following the conclusion of the call, an instant replay will be available by calling 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, passcode 7577992. The recording will also be available on our website on November 14, 2016.

About Northview

Northview is Canada's third largest publicly traded multi-family REIT with a portfolio of approximately 24,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's portfolio spans markets characterized by expanding populations, growing economies, high occupancy levels, and rising rents, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and cash distributions over time. The REIT currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at or .

Contacts:

Mr. Todd Cook

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 531-0720



Mr. Travis Beatty

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 531-0720





More information:

http://www.northviewreit.com



Northview Apartment REIT

