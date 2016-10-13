Enbridge Inc. and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. to Webcast 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB)(NYSE: ENB) and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (TSX: ENF) will host a webcast conference call to discuss their 2016 third quarter results on Thursday, November 3, 2016.

Webcast InformationEvent: Enbridge Inc. and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference CallDate: Thursday, November 3, 2016Time: 7 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time / 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight TimeWebcast:

Conference Call InformationDial-in # (Audio only - please dial in 10 minutes ahead):North America Toll Free: 1 (866)-215-5508 Outside North America: 1 (514) 841-2157Participant Passcode: 43519906#

Replay InformationA webcast replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event and a transcript will be posted to the website within approximately 24 hours after the event.

Audio Replay # (Available for 7 days after call):North America Toll Free: 1 (888) 843-7419Outside North America 1 (630) 652-3042Replay Passcode: 43519906#

The conference call will cover the Company's most recent financial results and may contain forward-looking statements. When used in the call, words such as "anticipate", "expect", "project", and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Enbridge Inc. and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. believe that their respective statements are or will be based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties pertaining to operating performance, regulatory parameters, economic conditions, commodity prices and other matters. You can find a discussion of those risks and uncertainties in our Canadian securities law and American SEC filings. While Enbridge and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. make these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Enbridge Inc. and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc., a Canadian company, exists to fuel people's quality of life, and has done so for more than 65 years. A North American leader in delivering energy, Enbridge has been ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past seven years. Enbridge operates the world's longest crude oil and liquids transportation system across Canada and the U.S., and has a significant and growing involvement in natural gas gathering, transmission and midstream business, as well as an increasing involvement in power transmission. Enbridge owns and operates Canada's largest natural gas distribution company, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and New York State. Enbridge has interests in approximately 2,000 megawatts of net renewable and alternative generating capacity, and continues to expand into wind, solar and geothermal power. Enbridge employs nearly 11,000 people, primarily in Canada and the U.S., and is ranked as one of Canada's Top Employers for 2016.

Enbridge's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit .

Contacts:



Enbridge Inc. - Investor Relations

Adam McKnight

(403) 266-7922 / (800) 481-2804





Enbridge Inc. - Media

Graham White

(403) 508-6563 / (888) 992-0997





http://www.enbridge.com



Enbridge Inc.

