FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - MONTERREY, MEXICO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX) (BMV: FEMSAUBD) (BMV: FEMSAUB) is pleased to invite you to participate in its Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call that will be held on:

Eduardo Padilla, Chief Corporate Officer of FEMSA, will host the call and discuss FEMSA's Third Quarter 2016 financial results, followed by a question and answer session. The quarterly results will be released on October 28 before market opens.

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details please visit

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Retail Division operating various small-format store chains including OXXO, a Fuel Division, operating the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations, and a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related operations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.

Media Contact:
(52) 55-5249-6843



Investor Contact:
(52) 81-8328-6167



More information:
http://www.femsa.com



