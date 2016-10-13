Enbridge Inc. and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. to Webcast 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB)(NYSE: ENB) and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (TSX: ENF) will host a webcast conference call to discuss their 2016 third quarter results on Thursday, November 3, 2016.

Webcast Information

Event: Enbridge Inc. and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2016

Time: 7 a.m. Mountain Standard Time / 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

Webcast:

Conference Call Information

Dial-in # (Audio only - please dial in 10 minutes ahead):

North America Toll Free: 1 (866)-215-5508

Outside North America: 1 (514) 841-2157

Participant Passcode: 43519906#

Replay Information

A webcast replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event and a transcript will be posted to the websites of Enbridge Inc. and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. approximately 24 hours after the event.

Audio Replay # (Available for 7 days after call):

North America Toll Free: 1 (888) 843-7419

Outside North America +1 (630) 652-3042

Replay Passcode: 43519906#

The conference call will cover the Company's most recent financial results and may contain forward-looking statements. When used in the call, words such as "anticipate", "expect", "project", and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Enbridge Inc. and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. believe that their respective statements are or will be based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties pertaining to operating performance, regulatory parameters, economic conditions, commodity prices and other matters. You can find a discussion of those risks and uncertainties in our Canadian securities law and American SEC filings. While Enbridge and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. make these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Enbridge Inc. and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded corporation. The Company, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, holds high quality, low risk energy infrastructure assets. The Fund's assets consist of a portfolio of Canadian liquids transportation and storage businesses, including the 2,306-kilometre Canadian segment of the Mainline System (the largest conduit of oil into the United States), the Regional Oil Sands System, the Canadian segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, Class A units entitling the holder to receive defined cash flows from the US segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, a 50 percent interest in the Alliance Pipeline and interests in more than 1,400 megawatts of renewable and alternative power generation capacity. Information about Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. is available on the Company's website at .

Contacts:



Media

Graham White

(403) 508-6563 / (888) 992-0997





Investment Community

Allison Morley

(587) 955-2837





