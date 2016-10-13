       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring

(firmenpresse) - OAKDALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Nate Benninger has joined the Bank as Vice President, Branch Manager of the Bank's 12th & I Branch in Modesto.

Benninger has over 12 years of banking experience. As Branch Manager, he will be responsible for managing branch operations and driving business development in the Modesto area. He is currently a member of Modesto Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Modesto, AgSafe Community Advisory Board, and serves on the Board of Directors for Inter-Faith Ministries. Benninger is an avid runner, but enjoys most of his time watching his children play sports and attending community events. He resides in Modesto with his wife Jane and three children.

"We are pleased to have Nate join the Oak Valley Team," stated Wendy Burth, EVP Retail Banking Group. "Nate's banking experience and impressive background in sales and service will be of great benefit his new role in the Modesto community," she concluded.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & Eastern Sierra Community Bank, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 16 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra Division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

For more information call 1-866-844-7500 or visit .

Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty
(209) 848-BANK (2265)
Toll Free (866) 8447500



http://www.ovcb.com



Date: 10/13/2016 - 21:25
OAKDALE, CA


