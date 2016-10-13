Apogee Announces Board Changes

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Apogee Opportunities Inc. ("Apogee" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APE) announces that Mr. Francois Perron has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Company to focus on other endeavours.

Fred Leigh, CEO and Director of the Company, remarked: "On behalf of the Apogee Board of Directors I would like to thank Francois for his contributions to the growth and development of the Company. We wish Francois well in his future endeavours."

About Apogee

Apogee is a mineral exploration and development stage company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol APE. Apogee targets advanced, high grade silver-zinc-lead projects in South America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the resignation of a director. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the annual information form of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:



Apogee Opportunities Inc.

Fred Leigh

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (416) 861-5933

Apogee Opportunities Inc.

