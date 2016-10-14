Avita Medical to Present at the 2016 Dawson James Securities Growth Stock Conference in Florida

(firmenpresse) - NORTHRIDGE, CA and PERTH, AUSTRALIA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Avita Medical Ltd (ASX: AVH), (OTCQX: AVMXY), a regenerative medicine company specializing in new treatments for wounds and skin defects, announced today that Timothy Rooney, Avita's Chief Financial Officer will provide a company overview at the Dawson James Securities Growth Stock Conference on October 20, 2016. The presentation will take place at 9:00 a.m. ET at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

The Second Annual Dawson James Growth Stock Conference features small cap growth companies within the Healthcare, Technology and Consumer sectors. Over 30 senior management teams will be presenting to a select invite-only audience including Institutional Funds, Family Offices and High Net Worth Accredited investors.

Mr. Rooney's presentation will update audiences on Avita's commercial, regulatory, scientific and clinical research developments, providing recent data and outcomes across the range of indications for which the Company's portfolio of products (ReCell®, ReGenerCell and ReNovaCell) are in use around the world. Mr. Rooney will also discuss Avita's contract award from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for use of ReCell® as a medical countermeasure for US mass casualty preparedness. A review of the FDA approval pathway and progress will also be provided.

Thursday, 20 October

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Preserve Ballroom B, Track 2, at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, FL, USA.

Avita Medical develops and distributes regenerative products for the treatment of a broad range of wounds, scars and skin defects. Avita's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. The Company's lead product, ReCell®, is used in the treatment of a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. ReCell® is patented, CE-marked for Europe, TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China. In the United States, ReCell® is an investigational device limited by federal law to investigational use, and a pivotal U.S. approval trial is underway. To learn more, visit .

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Adam Kelliher



Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +44 (0) 1763 269 772





Tim Rooney

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: + 1 (818) 356-9400





Gabriel Chiappini

Company Secretary

Phone +61(0) 8 9474 7738





Gemma Howe/Sue Charles

Phone +44 (0)20 7866 7860





Dean Felton

Phone: +61 3 9620 3333

Mobile: +61 (0) 411 698 499





More information:

http://www.avitamedical.com



PressRelease by

Avita Medical

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 00:05

Language: English

News-ID 500487

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Avita Medical

Stadt: NORTHRIDGE, CA and PERTH, AUSTRALIA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease