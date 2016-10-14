ADV Parket Has Offered Rich Choice of High Quality Wooden Flooring for Homes and Offices

ADV Parket has offered an extensive selection of high quality wooden floors for homes and offices.

ADV Parket is a Russian  based vendor of different types of flooring made of wood. The company has been in the market for years, having won excellent reputation and popularity with the customers. This is what the managers of the shop tell about it: Our store offers wooden flooring of the European quality and unlimited benefits to meet any customers taste and needs. We are proud of the years of excellent service and a rich assortment of flooring types clients can order any time of the day.



The company makes everything possible to make the shopping process comfortable and time-saving. There is the showroom at the store, where everyone can have a look at how different flooring types look in reality. The prices are quite affordable at ADV Parket and there is also the discount system, which depends upon the amount of meters a client orders. The assortment of floors is chosen with care and attention to provide versatile and extensive selection all in one place. This helps save the time and effort of clients.



All the flooring types the shop offers for sale are of high quality and manufactured of eco-friendly materials. They adhere to the highest European standards. The catalogue of products is available at the website 24/7.



For more information, please, feel free to visit http://adv-parket.ru/



About the Company:



ADV Parket is a credible and popular in Russia vendor of quality flooring made of wood. The company has been in the market for several years already and managed to win recognition among the clients. This is due to the rich assortment of products they offer for sale, high quality of flooring, adherence to the needs and requirements of customers, European quality standards and affordable prices. The website of the company is available any time of the day to help customers make the right choice, saving money and time.





Contact Info:

Address: 16 Furman Avenue, Building 1, 105062 Moscow, Russian Federation

Tel.: +7 (495) 669-14-80 / +7 (926) 509-03-15

E-mail: info(at)adv-parket.ru

Website: http://adv-parket.ru/





