Ratos: Impairment of book values in Ratos

This information is information that Ratos AB is obliged to make public pursuant

to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for

publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.00

CET on 14 October 2016.

Impairment of book values in Ratos



In conjunction with the publication of its third-quarter report, Ratos will

implement considerable impairments of book values. In total, it is expected that

the impairment of goodwill and shares in associates attributable to owners of

the parent will amount to approximately SEK 1.7 billion.



The impairment is attributable to the portfolio companies of Aibel, AH

Industries, Biolin Scientific, Euromaint and Jøtul. The total impairment

attributable to the owners of the parent is expected to amount to approximately

SEK 1.7 billion, of which approximately SEK 1.1 billion is attributable to the

impairment of Aibel's book value*. The exact amount of the impairment will be

established in the third-quarter report and will be charged to the Ratos Group's

net earnings.



"Some of our companies are operating under tough market conditions and are

showing a weak earnings trend. To reflect the companies' market conditions, we

are adapting our book values. As active owners, we work continuously with each

company management to strengthen each company's long-term competitiveness. The

impairment does not affect the applicable full-year forecasts for the

portfolio's operative earnings trend, which is expected to be somewhat lower

than the preceding year's result, adjusted for the size of Ratos's holding,"

says Lars Johansson, Acting CEO of Ratos.



For further information, please contact:

Elin Ljung, Head of Corporate Communications Ratos, 08-700 17 20,

elin.ljung(at)ratos.se

Lars Johansson, Acting CEO Ratos, +46 8 700 17 00, lars.johansson(at)ratos.se





*In accordance with IFRS, minority shares (non-controlling interests) are also

charged to the impairment of the Ratos Group's net earnings. Impairment

attributable to the minority shares is expected to amount to approximately SEK

600m.



Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-September 2016 10 November 2016





Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized

Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and

sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make

value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 21 medium-sized

Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction,

Industrials and Consumer goods/Commerce. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and

has a total of approximately 16,000 employees.





