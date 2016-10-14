FERRATUM OYJ: Financial calendar 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Helsinki/Berlin, October 14, 2016 - The management of Ferratum Oyj (ISIN:
FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) has decided on the publication dates of the Group's
financial reports in 2017 as well as the Annual General Meeting 2017. Ferratum
publishes this announcement pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act.
Following please find the financial calendar 2017:
Tue, 07.03.2017 Preliminary unaudited financial figures 2016
Thu, 30.03.2017 Annual report 2016
Thu, 04.05.2017 Annual General Meeting 2017
Thu, 11.05.2017 Report for the first three months of 2017
Thu, 17.08.2017 Report for the first half-year 2017
Thu, 16.11.2017 Report for the first nine months of 2017
About Ferratum Group:
The Finnish Ferratum Group, a pioneer for mobile consumer loans in Europe,
offers short-term consumer loans for private customers. Ferratum's customers can
utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between
EUR 25 and EUR 3,000. Moreover, Ferratum offers successful small businesses
installment loans with a term of six to twelve months. Managed by its founder
Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has expanded rapidly since it was founded in 2005:
Ferratum has more than 1.4 million active and former customers who have been
granted one or more loans in the past and 4.1 million total user accounts in its
database (as of 30 June 2016). Ferratum is represented in 23 markets.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group
Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO
T: +49 30 88715308
F: +49 30 88715309
M: clemens.krause(at)ferratum.com
Ferratum Group
Paul Wasastjerna
Head of Investor Relations
T: +358 40 7248247
F: +358 20 741 1614
M: paul.wasastjerna(at)ferratum.com
cometis AG
Henryk Deter | Claudius Krause
T: +49 611 20 58 55-28
F: +49 611 20 58 55-66
M: krause(at)cometis.de
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FERRATUM OYJ via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://https://www.ferratumgroup.com/
Date: 10/14/2016 - 07:30
Language: English
News-ID 500502
Character count: 2561
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: FERRATUM OYJ
Stadt: Helsinki
Number of hits: 38
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.889
|Registriert Heute:
|1
|Registriert Gestern:
|12
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|232
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.