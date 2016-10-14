FERRATUM OYJ: Financial calendar 2017

Helsinki/Berlin, October 14, 2016 - The management of Ferratum Oyj (ISIN:

FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) has decided on the publication dates of the Group's

financial reports in 2017 as well as the Annual General Meeting 2017. Ferratum

publishes this announcement pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

Following please find the financial calendar 2017:





Tue, 07.03.2017 Preliminary unaudited financial figures 2016



Thu, 30.03.2017 Annual report 2016



Thu, 04.05.2017 Annual General Meeting 2017



Thu, 11.05.2017 Report for the first three months of 2017



Thu, 17.08.2017 Report for the first half-year 2017



Thu, 16.11.2017 Report for the first nine months of 2017







About Ferratum Group:



The Finnish Ferratum Group, a pioneer for mobile consumer loans in Europe,

offers short-term consumer loans for private customers. Ferratum's customers can

utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between

EUR 25 and EUR 3,000. Moreover, Ferratum offers successful small businesses

installment loans with a term of six to twelve months. Managed by its founder

Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has expanded rapidly since it was founded in 2005:

Ferratum has more than 1.4 million active and former customers who have been

granted one or more loans in the past and 4.1 million total user accounts in its

database (as of 30 June 2016). Ferratum is represented in 23 markets.









Contacts:



Ferratum Group

Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO

T: +49 30 88715308

F: +49 30 88715309

M: clemens.krause(at)ferratum.com



Ferratum Group

Paul Wasastjerna

Head of Investor Relations

T: +358 40 7248247

F: +358 20 741 1614

M: paul.wasastjerna(at)ferratum.com



cometis AG

Henryk Deter | Claudius Krause



T: +49 611 20 58 55-28

F: +49 611 20 58 55-66

M: krause(at)cometis.de









