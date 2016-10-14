Ossur Hf : Q3 2016 Results - Conference call Thursday 27 October

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Announcement from Össur hf. no: 85/2016
Conference call on Thursday 27 October at 9:00 CET/ 7:00 GMT/ 3:00 EDT
After market closing on Wednesday 26 October, Össur will publish its financial
results for Q3 2016. On Thursday 27 October, Össur will host a conference call
at 9:00 CET where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and Sveinn Solvason, CFO,
will present and discuss the results of the quarter. The conference call will be
conducted in English. A webcast can be followed on the Össur
website: www.ossur.com/investors
To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone
numbers:
DK: + 45 3544 5580
UK: + 44 (0) 203 364 5374
SE: + 46 (0) 8 505 564 74
US: + 1 855 753 2230
IS: + 354 800 7417
Presentation material will be available on the Company's
website www.ossur.com/investors, on the News System of NASDAQ
OMX: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/ and on the Thomson Reuters
website http://www.thomsonreutersone.com
More information:
http://www.ossur.com
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ossur Hf
Stadt: Reykjavik
