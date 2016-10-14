Ossur Hf : Q3 2016 Results - Conference call Thursday 27 October

Announcement from Össur hf. no: 85/2016

Conference call on Thursday 27 October at 9:00 CET/ 7:00 GMT/ 3:00 EDT



After market closing on Wednesday 26 October, Össur will publish its financial

results for Q3 2016. On Thursday 27 October, Össur will host a conference call

at 9:00 CET where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and Sveinn Solvason, CFO,

will present and discuss the results of the quarter. The conference call will be

conducted in English. A webcast can be followed on the Össur

website: www.ossur.com/investors



To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone

numbers:

DK: + 45 3544 5580

UK: + 44 (0) 203 364 5374

SE: + 46 (0) 8 505 564 74

US: + 1 855 753 2230

IS: + 354 800 7417



Presentation material will be available on the Company's

website www.ossur.com/investors, on the News System of NASDAQ

OMX: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/ and on the Thomson Reuters

website http://www.thomsonreutersone.com









More information:

http://www.ossur.com



