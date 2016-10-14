Orlando Renewables Consultant, My Energy Geek, Introduces A Comprehensive Client Reward Program

My Energy Geek, a green energy consultant and dealer based in Florida, has launched a comprehensive reward program.

(firmenpresse) - My Energy Geek is an award winning renewables company that has been providing green solutions in Florida for more than 15 years. The company is renowned for its innovative and aggressive green advocacy tactics. In a bid to woo more green clients, the company has announced an ambitious marketing campaign that features various referral and advertisement rewards on its website.



My Energy Geek is a well established renewable energy consultant and green solutions dealer that has been operating in Orlando for more than 15 years. The company offers various eco-friendly products and services aimed at reducing home utility costs and the environmental impact of its customers. My Energy Geek has launched a promotional reward system titled "My Energy Rewards." According to the company's website, the reward program is meant "to give back to those who have truly helped us reach our goals and enhance our business." All the rewards are in the form of VISA gift cards and they range from $25 to $125 depending on the merit. To qualify for any of these rewards, the client must first register on the company's website by filling in his/her name and email address on a provided form.



Aimed at enhancing the company's industry and online presence, the enterprising program is divided into two main sections: referrals and public promotions. The client referral rewards are further subdivided into three offers. The first offer is worth $25  it's awarded once a referral schedules a "Home Energy Evaluation" session with My Energy Geek and purchases any energy saving product. The second offer is worth $100 and it requires the referral to purchase a Lennox solar AC unit and/or solar panels  the gift card is received after installation is completed. The third reward offer is for multiple referrals. After earning the first $100 reward (the aforementioned second offer) for a single referral, every subsequent referral who buys the aforementioned products earns the referrer an additional $125 VISA gift card. To apply for the referral rewards, clients must fill in and submit the personal details including the contact name, address, email, and phone number of the referral(s) on the company's website.





My Energy Geek is also offering other rewards for public promotion and information sharing. The first such reward is worth $25 and it requires a published short video testimonial to either of the following My Energy Geek social accounts: Google+, Facebook, Yelp or Twitter. To earn the reward, the client should send an email to rewards(at)myenergygeek.com with a link to the post and/or a quick message indicating the online location of the published post. The second promotional reward is also worth $25 and it requires the client to allow My Energy Geek to place a small 18" by 24" sign in their yard for 30 days. Finally, the company is offering a $100 reward to customers who are willing to share their annual utility bills. The company requires this data to assess its impact on a household's energy consumption following an energy efficiency session. The client receives $50 after the first 6 months of data sharing and another $50 after the year ends. More information can be found at http://myenergygeek.com/myenergyrewards



