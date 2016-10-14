       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


REMINDER/Media Advisory: Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Justice and Public Safety

ID: 500513
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- The Federal-Provincial-Territorial Meeting of Ministers responsible for Justice and Public Safety will be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on October 13 and 14, 2016. The Ministers will meet for the first time since January to establish working relationships and discuss justice and public safety priorities for Canadians.

PRESS CONFERENCE

The press conference will also be live-streamed via Periscope. Reporters can participate via teleconference by calling 1-877-413-4814, access code 3513428 (followed by #).

Reporters using this line will hear everything either in the original English or an English interpretation of French remarks. Please speak only in English if you call into the English line.

Contacts:
Media Relations Office
Department of Justice Canada
613-957-4207

Media Relations
Public Safety Canada
613-991-0657



More information:
http://www.justice.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

department-of-justice-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/14/2016 - 09:00
Language: English
News-ID 500513
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Justice Canada
Stadt: HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA


Number of hits: 52

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.893
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 254


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z