World Finance Announces Winners of 2016 Corporate Finance Awards

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- It has taken several years, and while we are not yet out of the storm, the aftermath of the global financial crisis is finally starting to ebb - in terms of investment opportunities at least.

The landscape since 2008 has made it incredibly difficult for businesses and investors to make robust predictions. Consequently, the fear of operating in such a volatile environment has led to far less risk-taking than the years prior to the crash. Since 2015, however, the promise of economic recovery has given buyers greater confidence to seek out mergers and acquisitions.

While there are still many corporations 'laying low', there are others that have been setting their markets alight over the past year through spending sprees and multi-million dollar mergers. The healthcare, telecoms, media and technology industries in particular stand out, while recent deals in commodity markets underline the remarkable merits of corporate financing.

In the latest issue of World Finance, we take look at the corporate finance deals that have made a true mark in 2016, succeeding despite geopolitical obstacles, heightened regulations and on-going uncertainty.

To see the full list of this year's winners, as determined by our team of experts in collaboration with our readership, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available in print and online now.

