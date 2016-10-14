Sax LLP Announces 5th Annual 4 Miler At Garret Mountain To Benefit St. Josephs Childrens Hospital

Sept. 10th Event Marks Largest Charitable Initiative In Accounting Firms Year-Round Community Service Efforts

(firmenpresse) - The Annual 4 Miler at Garret Mountain is returning to Woodland Park, N.J. for its fifth year on Saturday, September 10, 2016. Sponsored by the Sax LLP, the annual run/walk event has raised more than $230,000 for St. Josephs Childrens Hospital since its inception in 2012.



All sponsorship proceeds will once again be earmarked for the hospitals Child Life Department , which offers quality of life programs to pediatric patients and their families to help decrease the stress and anxiety caused by illness and hospitalization. Nine levels of corporate sponsorships are available, including three exclusive categories.



The popular fall event is held at the scenic Garret Mountain Reservation, a 568-acre landmark located at 288 Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, and includes activities for runners and walkers of all ages and skills.



The 4 Miler features a 4-mile run on a scenic USA Track and Field Certified (USATF) double-loop race course as well as a 1.5-mile trail walk. Kids dashes, with distances ranging from 25 to 200 yards, will be held for children ages 2 to 11. Race-day entertainment includes a DJ, random prize drawings, a variety of childrens activities and post-race refreshments.



As we approach our 60th anniversary as a firm, we are proud of our longstanding tradition of giving back to the communities in which we live and work, said Stuart M. Berger, Sax LLP Partner and Co-Chairman of the 4 Miler at Garret Mountain. We are honored to support the excellent work of St. Josephs Childrens Hospital as we continue to instill a culture of philanthropy and unity among our employees.



Sax LLP is a multi-disciplinary, forward-thinking accounting, tax and advisory firm serving the needs of closely held companies, family-owned businesses, not-for-profit entities, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm has been ranked among the top accounting firms in New Jersey by NJBIZ, as well as one of the top five performing firms in the Northeast Region by Inside Public Accounting. More information can be found at https://www.saxllp.com/about





