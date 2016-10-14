Black Oak Analytics Recognized as a Top 100 Most Promising Data Solutions Provider

CIO Review Cites Black Oak Analytics in its Annual List of Companies at the Forefront of Big Data Solutions

(firmenpresse) - Black Oak Analytics is the only Arkansas-based company named to CIO Reviews Top 100 Most Promising Big Data Solution Providers of 2016. CIO Review is a technology magazine focused on enterprise solutions, where senior-level industry experts share their insights and learn about the latest trends in technology.



This recognition shows that Black Oak Analytics is at the leading edge of data solutions, not just in the State of Arkansas , but around the world, says CEO Rick McGraw. Our expertise in data governance, entity resolution, and master data management allows us to help clients attain the highest level of data quality  transforming their ability to process and leverage data as an asset.



The companies selected for the Top 100 provide a look into how their products work in the real world, so that you can gain a comprehensive understanding of the solutions available and how they stand against competition, according to CIO Review. A distinguished panel comprising CEOs, CIOs, VCs, and analysts including CIO Reviews editorial board has decided the top Big Data Solution Providers from over thousand companies.



CIO Review highlighted Black Oak Analytics primary software solution  the entity resolution and data management platform  HiPER



Effective entity resolution software allows businesses to gain better insights of their products and customers, significantly growing their market share. Black Oak Analytics flagship product, High Performance Entity Resolution (HiPER), organizes these disparate data points by linking them together to provide data clarity and combat data duplication, according to CIO Review.



Black Oak's comprehensive data management services deliver turnkey solutions for corporate businesses, government entities, and educational institutions alike, giving these organizations more valuable insights from the data they already have.



About Black Oak Analytics:



Since 2007, Black Oak Analytics has designed custom data management solutions for businesses and organizations in a variety of industries. From medical and financial institutions to government entities and beyond, Black Oak Analytics leverage both internal and external data to increase marketing productivity and consumer engagement. Visit BlackOakAnalytics.com or call 877-805-0736 for more information.





Media Contact

Company Name: Black Oak Analytics, Inc

Contact Person: Jeremy Glover

Phone: 877-805-0736

City: Little Rock

State: Arkansas

Country: United States

Website: http://blackoakanalytics.com/black-oak-analytics-named-top-100-data-solutions-provider/





More information:

http://blackoakanalytics.com/black-oak-analytics-named-top-100-data-solutions-provider/



PressRelease by

Black Oak Analytics, Inc

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 11:59

Language: English

News-ID 500518

Character count: 2853

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Black Oak Analytics, Inc



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease