Kia Continues to Support Celebrity Korean Chef Judy Joo With All-New Optima PHEV

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 --
With a second restaurant on the cards in London's Mayfair, TV personality and celebrity chef Judy Joo, has just taken the keys to an . Judy and her team have been driving a Kia Optima around London since 2015, utilising the car's spacious boot by collecting specialist ingredients for Judy's restaurant, JINJUU in Soho.
Judy Joo said: "We have always found our previous Optima incredibly useful and stylish. This all-new model will be perfect for getting between my two JINJUU restaurants in London, and I am pleased it will now tick another box - being better for the environment."
Steve Kitson, Director of Corporate Communications at Kia Motors UK, said: "We are proud to upgrade Judy Joo to the much greener , especially with the opening of another JINJUU in Mayfair, I am sure it will help a great deal."Judy Joo describes herself as a "French-trained American Korean Londoner." She has had roles as an 'Iron Chef' in the UK and has been the host of "Korean Food Made Simple' on both the Cooking Channel USA and the Food Network worldwide, as well as writing a cookery book by the same title.
Notes
For further information on Kia please visit .
Follow Kia on twitter
Follow Kia at
Watch Kia at
Contacts:
Stephen Kitson
Director of Corporate Communications
01932 832075
07795 011 936
Daniel Sayles
Press Relations Manager
01932 832073
07747 149 149
Sara Robinson
Senior Press Officer
01932 832072
07919 482 332
Carly Escritt
Senior Press Officer
01932 832071
07557 262 252
Moyosola Fujamade
Press Officer (press fleet)
01932 832 069
07471 216 343
Emily Jacklin
Press Office Assistant
01932 832079
07795 011 475
More information:
http://www.kiapressoffice.com
Date: 10/14/2016 - 09:45
Language: English
News-ID 500519
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Kia UK
Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Number of hits: 44
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.893
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|12
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|268
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.