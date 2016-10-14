Media Advisory: Celebrities Help Canadian Unions Celebrate Human Rights Victories

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Canada's unions are excited to be launching Rise Up!, a national human rights conference, with an opening night celebration featuring a DJ set by A Tribe Called Red, celebrity guest speakers including Daily Show Senior Correspondent Hasan Minhaj, author and MLA for Fort Rouge Wab Kinew, and Dr. Dawn Lavell-Harvard, former president of the Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC), a live performance art production, a scavenger hunt and interactive exhibits.

The opening night performances are highlighting the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Canadian unions have supported and amplified the call for an inquiry, which was finally announced earlier this summer.

The evening will celebrate the victories and contributions of Canadian unions, and highlighting some of their key human rights priorities.

Other conference speakers include actor and human rights activist Danny Glover, journalist and community activist Desmond Cole, and Executive Director of First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada Dr. Cindy Blackstock.

Media are invited to attend the opening celebration and conference plenary sessions.

What: Rise Up! CLC human rights conference opening celebration

When: Thursday October 20, 2016 7:00 p.m.

Where: Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa

