Azure Logic Apps now integrate with 100+ typically used IT-Systems via Layer2 connectors

The Layer2 Cloud Connector is now able to connect many enterprise backend systems to Microsoft Azure Logic Apps to integrate data and trigger actions

(PresseBox) - Azure Logic Apps is a new Microsoft SaaS offering to access, integrate and orchestrate data, local and cloud-based, to keep disparate systems easily up-to-date, and also to implement custom business logic like calculations and workflows. It comes with some pre-defined connectors to integrate systems and apps like e.g. SQL Server and Salesforce. However, many typically used enterprise backend applications like vendor-specific SQL/ERP/CRM are still missing. The Layer2 Cloud Connector, one of the market-leading tool of Microsoft Cloud data integration and file synchronization, can close this gap.

100+ IT systems and apps are now supported to securely connect to Azure Logic Apps without programming via the new Layer2 Data Provider for Azure Logic Apps to transfer data and trigger actions in the Microsoft Azure cloud in case of any data changes in the connected systems. The solution makes it easier for small and medium size businesses to exchange data with partners, and allows larger enterprises to go beyond integration by leveraging the growing set of scalable Azure services to extract value from all data sources, across any device. The hybrid approach allows users to take advantage of cloud-based data integration, but also keep certain data and processes entirely on premises.

Quickly integrate your enterprise data with Microsoft Logic Apps

The Layer2 Cloud Connector comes with support of a wide range of typical cloud-based and also local enterprise data sources. The connector typically runs safely as a Windows Service in the local network, but also in the Microsoft Azure Cloud, if required. There is no need to modify the connected systems, to open the corporate network for internet access from outside, or to apply programming. The Layer2 Cloud Connector highly reduces the dependency on corporate IT and directly empowers departmental subject matter teams to integrate their apps fast with significantly reduced complexity, risks, and costs.



?A rich suite of data providers is already included in the package and provided as ready-to-use sample connection templates, e.g. for Microsoft SharePoint on-premises and online, Office 365, OneDrive for Business, Exchange, Office 365 Groups, Microsoft Flow, Dynamics CRM/NAV/AX, OData, and XML/SOAP web services. The Layer2 Cloud Connector also works seamlessly together with vendor-specific data providers, e.g. for SQL Server, SQL Azure, Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, IBM AS/400, IBM DB2, Informix, SAP and 100+ more?. Many 3rd party data providers, e.g. for Salesforce, Google, Twitter, Facebook etc. are also supported?, Frank Daske, Product Manager at Layer2, explains the connectivity options.

Microsoft Azure Logic Apps connectivity is just one option for the Layer2 Cloud Connector. The ?Swiss-Army Knife? of cloud data integration can also be used to connect many of the supported systems directly with each other, as well as for document migration, backup, and general data synchronization.

Regional Layer2 VAR partners are ready to support customers

Customers of the Layer2 Cloud Connector with Software Assurance can profit from the new feature with a free upgrade. New prospects can download the Layer2 Cloud Connector after registration for free evaluation on the vendor?s homepage. Hundreds of regional Layer2 VAR partners are ready to support customers to connect specific IT-systems to the Microsoft Azure Logic Apps Service.

Press release was first available here.



As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and ISV based in Hamburg (Germany), Layer2 is one of the leading providers of Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, and Azure apps in Europe with a major focus on Data Integration, Collaborative Knowledge Management, Social Networking and Cloud Computing. Layer2 has also been known as a reliable partner to customers in Central Europe, offering additional consulting and services in the fields of SharePoint, Office 365, Azure and IT infrastructure for more than 25 years.





Company information / Profile:

As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and ISV based in Hamburg (Germany), Layer2 is one of the leading providers of Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, and Azure apps in Europe with a major focus on Data Integration, Collaborative Knowledge Management, Social Networking and Cloud Computing. Layer2 has also been known as a reliable partner to customers in Central Europe, offering additional consulting and services in the fields of SharePoint, Office 365, Azure and IT infrastructure for more than 25 years.





PressRelease by

Layer 2 GmbH

Date: 10/14/2016 - 11:12

Language: English

News-ID 500521

Character count: 4651

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Layer 2 GmbH

Stadt: Hamburg





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease