SATO signs Property and Building Sector Energy Efficiency Agreement again

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





SATO Corporation, Press Release, 14th October 2016 at 10.15 am





Action against climate change through energy savings





SATO has today signed the Finnish Property and Building Sector Energy Efficiency

Agreement and made a commitment to the Rental Housing Property Action Plan

(VAETS). The agreement covers the 2017-2025 period, and SATO has also been a

party to the preceding agreements aimed to achieve energy savings in the rental

property sector ever since the first one signed in 2002.





President and CEO Saku Sipola from SATO:



- SATO has had an environmental programme since 1999, and we've made a special

effort to achieve energy savings. During the latest Rental Housing Property

Action Plan period in 2009-2015, our cumulative heat savings totalled almost

155,000 megawatt hours. This is the same as the annual heat consumption of

around 300 apartment buildings. In water savings the corresponding figures are

more than 480,000 cubic metres or the consumption of 96 apartment buildings.



- Under the new Action Plan, SATO makes a commitment to reducing the total

combined heat and electricity energy consumption in our buildings by 10.5% from

the 2014 level by 2025. The stricter targets encourage us to continue our work

as forerunners in sustainability among Finnish and even Nordic and European

housing investment companies. In September we were awarded Green Star rating in

the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) survey for the second

time in a row and were ranked as the best among Nordic housing investments

companies and the sixth-highest among European housing investment companies

attending the survey.



As well as being determined to achieve savings in the various energy forms, SATO

has also set a target for cuts in specific greenhouse gas emissions.







For more information please contact:





SATO Corporation

Saku Sipola, President and CEO

phone +358 201 34 4001 or +358 40 551 5953

Kimmo Ruokoniemi, Building Services Technology Manager

phone +358 201 34 4143 or +358 40 358 7131





To read more about SATO's environmental sustainability, visit www.sato.fi/env-

sustainability



To read more about the Rental Housing Property Action Plan, visit

www.energiatehokkuussopimukset2017-2025.fi/en/energy-efficiency-agreements/





SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO's aim is to

offer comprehensive alternatives in rental housing and an excellent customer

experience. At the end of Q2/2016, SATO holds roughly 25,400 rental homes in

Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.



In our operations, we promote sustainable development and initiative-taking, and

work in open interaction with our stakeholders to create added value. We operate

profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing

property through investments, divestments and repair work.



SATO Group's net sales in 2015 were ?323.4 million, operating profit ?196.5

million and profit before taxes ?159.4 million. SATO's investment properties

have a value of roughly 3.2 billion (Q2/2016).









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: SATO Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.sato.fi/en/



PressRelease by

SATO Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 09:15

Language: English

News-ID 500522

Character count: 3856

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SATO Oyj

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease