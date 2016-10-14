Kesko commits itself to improving its energy efficiency in 2017-2025

Kesko participates in the 2017-2025 action plan of the commerce sector Energy

Efficiency Agreement. In accordance with the agreement, Kesko commits itself to

reducing its energy consumption by 7.5% through various saving measures. All K-

Group store chains are included in the agreement.

The Energy Efficiency Agreement for Industries is an agreement between the state

and industries on efficient energy use. Companies join the Energy Efficiency

Agreement scheme by signing a separate Accession Document for their sector and

committing themselves to enhancing their energy use in accordance with the

actions and targets therein.



Kesko signed the Accession Document for the commerce sector action plan on 14

October 2016 and committed itself to reducing its energy consumption through

various saving measures by 7.5%.



Kesko already joined the commerce sector Energy Efficiency Agreement signed in

2008, under which it committed itself to improving its energy efficiency by 65

GWh at the annual level by the end of 2016. By the end of 2015, Kesko had

enhanced its electricity and heat consumption by 64 GWh and achieved 97% of the

target.



Energy efficiency through remote monitoring and refrigeration equipment

solutions



Kesko's long-term efforts to improve energy efficiency include, for example:



Lighting



LED lights have been introduced in the lighting solutions for the store site

projects of grocery stores and building and home improvement stores. They help

save up to 50% electricity compared to traditional lighting.



Lids and doors on refrigeration equipment



In K-food stores, lids on chest freezers help save 40% of energy compared to

uncovered equipment. Doors on dairy and juice cabinets also help save energy.



Real Estate Managers





Kesko's 37 Real Estate Managers help K-stores find ways in which to make their

energy consumption more efficient. Regular monitoring, remote supervision of

technical building service processes and duplication of best energy efficiency

practices of different properties are used to maintain an optimal level of

energy consumption.



Remote monitoring of stores' refrigeration equipment



Remote monitoring enables refrigeration equipment to be adjusted for optimum

temperatures and defrosting cycles. In addition, possible deviations can be

responded to immediately. The remote monitoring of refrigeration equipment

helped save approximately 5.5 GWh of energy in 2015.



Condensation heat recovery



Condensation heat from refrigeration equipment is recovered at nearly all K-food

stores, which means that additional heat energy is needed only during very low

sub-zero temperatures. Increasingly many K-food stores also use carbon dioxide

recovered from industrial processes as an environmentally friendly alternative

as the refrigerant in their refrigeration equipment.



Solar utilities



Kesko promotes the production of renewable energy and contributes to the

mitigation of climate change by investing in solar power.

Solar utilities producing electricity for stores' own consumption are gradually

becoming more widely used at the K-Group's store sites. In summer 2016,a

property-specific solar utility was built on the roof of K-citymarket Tammisto

in Vantaa, and the solar utility on the roof of K-citymarket Lielahti in Tampere

has been operating since 1997. By the end of this year, Kesko will install solar

utility panels on the roofs of six K-supermarkets in different parts of Finland.

Further information:

Matti Kalervo, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility, Kesko Corporation, tel.

+358 50 306 4081, matti.kalervo(at)kesko.fi

Jari Suuronen, Technical Building Services Manager, Kesko's grocery trade, tel.

+358 50 409 6513, jari.suuronen(at)kesko.fi



The about 45,000 exceptionally nice people of the K-Group work daily to make

shopping fun for customers in our stores in the Nordic countries, the Baltic

countries, Poland and Russia. We help our more than 1,500 stores serve their

customers in the grocery trade, the building and technical trade, and the car

trade. We do our work with a big heart while paying attention to society and the

environment. We are already the most responsible food retailer in the world and

always eager to try out something new. We are doing this to offer good choices

both on the shelves of the local stores and online. www.kesko.fi







