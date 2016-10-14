Aker Solutions ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third-Quarter Results for 2016

Aker Solutions will publish its third-quarter results for 2016 on Friday,

October 28, at 07:00 CEST.



We invite investors, analysts and media to a presentation of the results at Aker

Solutions' headquarters, Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu.



Date: October 28, 2016

Time: 09:00 CEST

Location: Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu, Norway

Language: English



To attend the presentation, please pre-register using this link:

http://akersolutions.com/registration



We kindly ask that you pre-register even if you are not yet certain whether you

will attend the presentation in person.



The presentation will be broadcast live on http://akersolutions.com/webcast at

09:00 CEST.



Dial-in details are available here: http://akersolutions.com/dial-in



The third-quarter 2016 earnings report and presentation will be available on

http://akersolutions.com and http://newsweb.no



For further information, please contact:



Media:

Anne Cecilie Lund-Andersen, Media Relations Manager, Aker Solutions. Tel:

+47 22 94 74 52, Mob: +47 99 62 12 13, E-mail: anne.cecilie.lund-

andersen(at)akersolutions.com



Investors:

Per Christian Olsen, Analyst, Investor Relations, Aker Solutions. Tel:

+47 67 51 36 58, Mob: +47 900 29 077, E-mail:

per.christian.olsen(at)akersolutions.com



Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil

and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into

production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 13,000

people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com for more

information on our business, people and values.



This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is

subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section



5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Aker Solutions ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.akersolutions.com/



