Aker Solutions ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third-Quarter Results for 2016

Aker Solutions will publish its third-quarter results for 2016 on Friday,
October 28, at 07:00 CEST.
We invite investors, analysts and media to a presentation of the results at Aker
Solutions' headquarters, Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu.
Date: October 28, 2016
Time: 09:00 CEST
Location: Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu, Norway
Language: English
To attend the presentation, please pre-register using this link:
http://akersolutions.com/registration
We kindly ask that you pre-register even if you are not yet certain whether you
will attend the presentation in person.
The presentation will be broadcast live on http://akersolutions.com/webcast at
09:00 CEST.
Dial-in details are available here: http://akersolutions.com/dial-in
The third-quarter 2016 earnings report and presentation will be available on
http://akersolutions.com and http://newsweb.no
For further information, please contact:
Media:
Anne Cecilie Lund-Andersen, Media Relations Manager, Aker Solutions. Tel:
+47 22 94 74 52, Mob: +47 99 62 12 13, E-mail: anne.cecilie.lund-
andersen(at)akersolutions.com
Investors:
Per Christian Olsen, Analyst, Investor Relations, Aker Solutions. Tel:
+47 67 51 36 58, Mob: +47 900 29 077, E-mail:
per.christian.olsen(at)akersolutions.com
Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil
and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into
production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 13,000
people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com for more
information on our business, people and values.
This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is
subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
More information:
http://www.akersolutions.com/
