(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE, OCTOBER 14, 2016 AT 11:00 AM
Outotec to deliver a modular flotation cPlant to Saudi Arabia
Outotec has agreed with Saudi Arabian mining company Ma'aden Gold on the design
and delivery of a novel Flotation cPlant for modernizing the Al Amar gold
processing facilities. The value of the order, nearly EUR 10 million, has been
booked in Outotec's 2016 third quarter order intake.
This fully modular flotation plant is the first of its kind and is expected to
set a record in terms of fast delivery for this type of projects. Outotec will
deliver process design, basic and detail engineering, process equipment,
equipment installation and start-up services. In addition, Outotec will provide
operation and maintenance support services to Ma'aden for two years after the
start-up of the plant.
"By selecting modularized plant Ma'aden will benefit from a short lead time for
production and lower capital investment. The pre-fabricated modules are easy to
transport and allow a quick erection at the site. Fully standardized modules are
also easy to replace or upgrade and they improve the environmental performance
and increase availability of a minerals processing plant. Furthermore, the
modular flotation plant has all proven metallurgical features of conventional
flotation plants," says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing
business unit.
For further information please contact:
OUTOTEC
Kalle Härkki, President - Minerals Processing business unit
tel. +358 40 513 3383
Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications
tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198
e-mails firstname.lastname(at)outotec.com
DISTRIBUTION
Main media
www.outotec.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.outotec.com
Date: 10/14/2016 - 10:00
Language: English
News-ID 500525
Character count: 2355
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Outotec Oyj
Stadt: Espoo
Number of hits: 43
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.893
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|12
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|265
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.