Outotec to deliver a modular flotation cPlant to Saudi Arabia

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE, OCTOBER 14, 2016 AT 11:00 AM



Outotec to deliver a modular flotation cPlant to Saudi Arabia



Outotec has agreed with Saudi Arabian mining company Ma'aden Gold on the design

and delivery of a novel Flotation cPlant for modernizing the Al Amar gold

processing facilities. The value of the order, nearly EUR 10 million, has been

booked in Outotec's 2016 third quarter order intake.



This fully modular flotation plant is the first of its kind and is expected to

set a record in terms of fast delivery for this type of projects. Outotec will

deliver process design, basic and detail engineering, process equipment,

equipment installation and start-up services. In addition, Outotec will provide

operation and maintenance support services to Ma'aden for two years after the

start-up of the plant.



"By selecting modularized plant Ma'aden will benefit from a short lead time for

production and lower capital investment. The pre-fabricated modules are easy to

transport and allow a quick erection at the site. Fully standardized modules are

also easy to replace or upgrade and they improve the environmental performance

and increase availability of a minerals processing plant. Furthermore, the

modular flotation plant has all proven metallurgical features of conventional

flotation plants," says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing

business unit.



For further information please contact:



OUTOTEC



Kalle Härkki, President - Minerals Processing business unit

tel. +358 40 513 3383



Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198



e-mails firstname.lastname(at)outotec.com



DISTRIBUTION

Main media

www.outotec.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.



The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Outotec Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.outotec.com



PressRelease by

Outotec Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 500525

Character count: 2355

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Outotec Oyj

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease