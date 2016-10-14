Sodexo rolls out SKOOL programme across Europe to prevent food waste in schools

Paris, October 14, 2016 - After a successful pilot phase in three countries,

Sodexo is set to deploy the International Food Waste Coalition's first action-

oriented programme, SKOOL, designed to help schools reduce food waste,

exclusively across the company's sites in Europe. The programme aims to educate

children, optimise meal production in school cafeterias and promote value chain

collaboration among food service companies.



Consumer waste accounts for three-quarters of food wasted at school. In fact,

nearly one fourth of every child's plate at the canteen ends up in the bin. Both

children and kitchen staff are key players in reducing food waste today and can

serve as the best ambassadors of change for a better, more sustainable future.



With this in mind, in June 2015, Sodexo and other founding members of the

International Food Waste Coalition developed a pilot project, SKOOL, with an

ambitious goal: to build a school food value chain without food waste. The

results from the pilot phase - which was deployed across six schools in France,

Italy and the United Kingdom from January to July 2016 - reported an average of

12 per cent food waste reduction, corresponding to 2.5 tons of food waste

avoided. Over 4,500 meals were saved, equivalent to over ? 9,000.



Since September 2016, Sodexo has been deploying the programme exclusively across

its client sites. An extension phase aims to increase the number of European

countries to benefit from the programme, double the number of children directly

sensitised, and double the total amount of food production covered by the

programme. SKOOL will now play an integral part of Sodexo's commercial offer for

schools, demonstrating the steadfast commitment by the company to reduce food

waste across all of its segments.



"The SKOOL programme will provide significant benefits to our network of schools



and suppliers. Not only does food waste prevention lead to increased savings and

new business innovation, it fosters employee motivation and teamwork around a

positive project. Integrating the new programme into our schools offering will

help Sodexo and our clients more accurately track food waste and implement

effective measures to tackle the issue at every interaction across the food

chain," said Damien Verdier, Group Chief Strategy,Sodexo.



The project also led to the development of a comprehensive educational toolkit

that explains in-school and at-home assignments that raise children's awareness

and knowledge about food waste and a detailed kitchen methodology that outlines

best practices for staff to optimize food production. The materials are

available in three languages and will be accessible online for the 2017 school

year.







"As teachers we know that what we do at school needs to be completed by actions

at home in order to help children achieve sustainable behaviour change," said

Francesca Mustica, teacher and education coordinator for Calcinato Municipality,

Italy. "Creating activities and materials to help children talk about food waste

at home would allow children to become food waste ambassadors in their homes."





Sodexo and the IFWC notably partnered with the Food and Agriculture Organisation

(FAO) and LeanPath, a food waste measurement and reporting system, to achieve

better results in minimising food loss and waste at the kitchen and pupil level.

The LeanPath system also powers WasteWatch, Sodexo's global programme to

eliminate avoidable waste-organic waste and recyclables-to landfill.



About Sodexo

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that

improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational

performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million consumers each

day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards

Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services,

Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over nearly 50 years of

experience: from food services, reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, to

facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass

benefits for employees to in-home assistance and concierge services. Sodexo's

success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable

business and financial model and its ability to continuously develop and to

engage the commitment of its 420,000 employees throughout the world. Sodexo is a

member of the CAC 40 and DJSI Indices.



| Key figures (as of August 31, 2015)

| 19.8 billion euro in consolidated revenues

| 420,000 employees

| 19(th) largest employer worldwide

| 80 countries

| 32,000 sites

| 75 million consumers served daily

| 15 billion euro market capitalization (as of July, 7 2016)





