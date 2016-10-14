New light rail service bringing new housing to Helsinki's Oulunkylä district

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





SATO Corporation, Press Release, 14th October 2016 at 9.30 am



Complementary construction for existing residential block developed in

cooperation between SATO and VR Group



SATO has signed a preliminary agreement with the rail transport company VR Group

on the development and purchase of a city block owned by VR in Oulunkylä,

Helsinki, following the completion of the local detailed plan by the city

council. SATO and VR will develop the area in good cooperation with the City of

Helsinki, aiming to create a modern and leafy residential area with some 800

residents. The construction of the area takes place in response to the strong

urbanisation development.



The location next door to the Oulunkylä station and the coming Raide-Jokeri

light rail connection make the area excellent from the transport perspective,

with the journey to the centre of Helsinki only taking ten minutes. Oulunkylä's

existing supply of services will benefit the future residents - and the future

residents will in turn enable the developing of said services.





President and CEO Saku Sipola, SATO Corporation:



- The urbanisation development is vital for Finland's international

competitiveness in an environment where new innovations, enterprises and jobs

are increasingly created in the cities. This development calls for major

transport reforms and large-scale construction of new rental homes. A big thank-

you is due to the Finnish State and the municipalities in the capital region for

their decision to construct the Raide-Jokeri light rail service. We also

appreciate the opportunity provided by VR and the City of Helsinki to implement

this important complementary construction project in cooperation with them.



- An important starting point for the local detailed planning process of the

Oulunkylä block is a block structure based strongly on public transport links



and opportunities for pedestrian and bicycle traffic that features flexibility

within the block in response to changes in housing needs. One special aspect

that we'll be looking into as part of the planning process is the block's car

parking space solution, which will also need to be able to adapt to a potential

major reduction in the need for cars seen in the future.





There are currently nine residential apartment buildings in the area with a

total of 155 homes and mainly with no lifts, most of which were built in the

1970s. These homes are in need of complete renovation, which is not a

financially sensible option.



The block located in Oulunkylä is the last larger housing complex owned by VR

Group, which has already given up other similar properties earlier.



Work in the area will begin once the local detailed plan is completed, which is

estimated to take place during 2018 at the earliest. SATO will, in concordance

with the plan made with VR, seek to offer current residents of the area a new

home from the broad SATO selection or in apartments to be completed later on in

the area.



Complementary construction has many advantages in the capital region. New

construction makes a residential area more sought-after, and service supply may

improve due to the new customers. The city benefits from the increase in the

number of transport solution users, and no major additional investments are

required in municipal engineering.







For more information please contact:



SATO Corporation

Saku Sipola, President and CEO, phone +358 201 34 4001 or +358 40 551 5953

Antti Aarnio, Vice President, phone +358 201 34 4200 or +358 40 164 7052



www.sato.fi





SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO's aim is to

offer comprehensive alternatives in rental housing and an excellent customer

experience. At the end of Q2/2016, SATO holds roughly 25,400 rental homes in

Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.



In our operations, we promote sustainable development and initiative-taking, and

work in open interaction with our stakeholders to create added value. We operate

profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing

property through investments, divestments and repair work.



SATO Group's net sales in 2015 were ?323.4 million, operating profit ?196.5

million and profit before taxes ?159.4 million. SATO's investment properties

have a value of roughly 3.2 billion (Q2/2016).







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: SATO Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.sato.fi/en/



PressRelease by

SATO Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 08:30

Language: English

News-ID 500527

Character count: 5220

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SATO Oyj

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease