Invitation to presentation of ÅF's report for the third quarter 2016

For further information:


For further information:

Marta Tiberg, Corporate Communications, +46 73 072 70 48


ÅF invites analysts and investors to an online presentation of the report for
the third quarter on October 21 at 14.00 with Jonas Wiström, CEO and Stefan
Johansson, CFO. The presentation will be in English.

Link to web cast will be found at

www.afconsult.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

You can also participate by telephone

+46 8 5033 6538 (Sweden)
+44 20 3427 1918 (UK)
+1 212 444 0481 (USA)

Confirmation code: 9272377

The presentation will be available to download from www.afconsult.com under
financial reports.

ÅF's report for the third quarter will be published on October 21 at 11.30.



Corporate Communication
ÅF AB (publ)



ÅF is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and
infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By
connecting technologies we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable
solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong
base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.

ÅF - Innovation by experience




Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/1253/R/2049014/766208.pdf



http://www.afconsult.com/en/



