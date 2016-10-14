Invitation to presentation of ÅF's report for the third quarter 2016

Marta Tiberg, Corporate Communications, +46 73 072 70 48





ÅF invites analysts and investors to an online presentation of the report for

the third quarter on October 21 at 14.00 with Jonas Wiström, CEO and Stefan

Johansson, CFO. The presentation will be in English.



Link to web cast will be found at



www.afconsult.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/



You can also participate by telephone



+46 8 5033 6538 (Sweden)

+44 20 3427 1918 (UK)

+1 212 444 0481 (USA)



Confirmation code: 9272377



The presentation will be available to download from www.afconsult.com under

financial reports.



ÅF's report for the third quarter will be published on October 21 at 11.30.







Corporate Communication

ÅF AB (publ)







ÅF is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and

infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By

connecting technologies we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable

solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong

base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.



ÅF - Innovation by experience









Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/1253/R/2049014/766208.pdf







More information:

http://www.afconsult.com/en/



