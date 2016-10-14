Intraweave.co.uk Launched Dickson Woven Flooring for Commercial Environments

Intraweave.co.uk, a UK based flooring solutions provider, recently launched Dickson woven flooring, a line of flooring products highly suited for design-led, high-traffic commercial environments.

(firmenpresse) - UK - Intraweave.co.uk , a flooring manufacturer and supplier from the UK, recently launched Dickson® Woven Flooring. The unique Dickson range is suitable for the most demanding public areas, such as hotels, offices, shops, restaurants, and provides stunning yet functional flooring solution.



The two toned yarns can add new dimensions to all sorts of contemporary office and commercial space interiors. The materials used in Dickson flooring are naturally stylish and are inspired by organic matters, said a top executive of Intraweave.co.uk.



Dickson flooring products are packed and labeled only after they pass the standardised tests. The suppliers aim to meet the classification criteria and subject the flooring materials to rigorous testing therefore helping them maintain the same quality and toughness time and again.



Besides meeting the European standards, we also ensure that the flooring provide the users excellent protection against electric shocks. Also, superior thermal insulation can increase the comfort of a chamber or a room in an office. Dickson flooring is not hard at all and can provide much warmth to the users. It is also worth mentioning that Dickson floorings woven structure makes it a highly anti-slip surface, said the executive



He also claimed that the Dickson flooring material meets all the safety standards, and it is suitable for all sorts of public buildings where safety standards are paramount for both contractors and suppliers of building materials. The material, according to him, is woven from vinyl fibres and is highly durable .



In this day and age when interior design paradigms are fast shifting, its important that commercial establishment owners as well as public building authorities choose environmentally friendly and sustainable materials. We take pride in our Dickson flooring range which offers an innovative textile based flooring solution. The material can be adjusted to most harsh environments. It is really a pragmatic and durable flooring solution for all those commercial and public buildings that get high traffic every day, the CEO of INTRAsystems.





About the Company



Intraweave.co.uk is a UK based flooring material supplier.



To know more, visit http://intraweave.co.uk/dickson/





http://intraweave.co.uk/dickson/



