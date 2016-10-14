New dimension reached in mobile invoicing

Invoice Booster enables fast, convenient smartphone-based invoice submission, approval and processing

(PresseBox) - inovoo GmbH is expanding its product portfolio to include an innovative invoicing app known as the Invoice Booster. The application dramatically simplifies invoice processing, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and now also reduces the workload for accounting staff as well.

The Invoice Booster allows the user to either use their smartphone or tablet's camera function to photograph a paper-based invoice, or load one into the app from another mobile application such as an email or messenger client. The OCR software then automatically reads out the invoice data and transfers the extracted information directly to a form within the application. Here, the user can check the accuracy of the data one more time and correct it if necessary. If all details are correct, the invoice is approved within the app itself and forwarded to the appropriate downstream systems such as the company's archive or a workflow manager like EMC ApplicationXtender.

Marc Drögsler, Product Manager at inovoo, said, "With the Invoice Booster, businesses of all sizes can now standardize and simplify their invoicing processes. Our NOVO Mobile platform does more than just reading invoice data. Beyond this, we are also able to establish connectivity with back-end systems, and businesses can use the Invoice Booster to integrate even smaller offices into their digital processes."

Employees can also use the mobile archive to access additional documents or business processes anywhere, at any time. This integrates additional fields beyond invoicing into the digitization process.



inovoo is a highly specialized partner in the fields of email management, scanning solutions, multichannel management (customer dialog, customer correspondence), process automation and mobile applications. We provide our customers with products and solutions that cover the full spectrum from input to output management ? and all from a single source. This way, we guarantee 100% integrated, efficient solutions for all channels: from traditional mail and faxes to email, web and mobile devices. The result: highly efficient, automated processing.







