Dynacor Pours First Gold at Veta Dorada Plant in Chala

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG) (OTC PINK: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to announce to its shareholders that it has poured first gold at its new Veta Dorada plant. This first gold bar weighed approximately 22 kilos, (see picture 1 below) and was immediately shipped out and sold.

Dynacor's Veta Dorada 300-tpd (102,000-tpy) ore processing facility was officially inaugurated on the 3rd of October 2016. The event was attended by more than 100 persons from both Canada and Peru. An official delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Mines in Lima was present lead by the Director General of Mining, Mr. Marcos Villegas Aguilar (Ing.). The ribbon cutting ceremony was presided by the latter in the presence of Dynacor Gold's management (see picture 2, below), as well local and regional officials, our employees and other interested parties.

Jean Martineau the Company's CEO and President recently stated "We were very honored by the presence of the Director General of Mining from the Ministry of Energy of Mines whom came from Lima especially for this inauguration. As a modern fully permitted ore processing plant we believe that we can make a difference and contribute to the development of Peru, the economic and social wellbeing of small artisanal miners and the ongoing formalization process for the small mining sector which is very important in Peru."

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor is a gold ore-processing and exploration Corporation active in Peru since 1996. The Corporation differentiates itself from pure exploration companies as it generates income from gold ore-processing. Dynacor's basic share count at 38.5 million outstanding is in the lowest quartile of the resource sector. The Corporation's assets include three exploration properties, including the advanced high-grade gold Tumipampa property, a 85,000 TPY gold and silver ore processing mill at Huanca and its new now operating Veta Dorada 300-tpd (102,000-tpy) ore processing plant# located in Chala (Southern Peru). The Corporation's strength and competitive advantage comes with the experience and knowledge it has developed while working in Peru. Its pride remains in maintaining respect and positive work ethics toward its employees, partners and local communities.

#The Veta Dorada plant is a fully permitted facility that has been specifically designed for processing gold mineralized ore from multiple ore suppliers. The carbon in-pulp (CIP) plant also includes a state of the art pressurized desorption unit, a fully equipped laboratory and a foundry.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

