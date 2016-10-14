Digital Ally Receives Favorable Ruling in Lawsuit Against Taser International

Ruling Allows Discovery to Commence on Claims That Taser Bribed Officials and Otherwise Conspired to Secure No-Bid Contracts in Violation of Both State and Federal Antitrust Laws

(firmenpresse) - LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the "Company"), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, today announced that on October 13, 2016, the Federal District Court issued a ruling that denied the request of Taser International, Inc. ("Taser") to continue the stay of discovery on the Antitrust claims included in Digital Ally's lawsuit against Taser. The ruling allows Digital Ally to commence discovery, which eventually will include requests for production of documents, interrogatories, and depositions of Taser employees, former employees and consultants. The ruling also will also allow Digital Ally to undertake discovery of Taser's customers beginning with subpoenas, production of documents and, in time, depositions of the customer's employees, former employees, officials and consultants.

The Company filed suit on January 15, 2016 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas (Case No: 2:16-cv-02032) against Taser, alleging that Taser willfully infringed the '292 Patent by selling and offering to sell its Axon Signal auto-activation technology. The Company initiated the lawsuit after the USPTO reconfirmed the validity of its '292 Patent. On February 2, 2016, the Company amended its complaint against Taser, which among other claims added a new set of claims to the lawsuit alleging that Taser conspired to keep Digital Ally out of the marketplace by engaging in improper, unethical, and unfair competition. The lawsuit alleges Taser bribed officials and otherwise conspired to secure no-bid contracts for its products in violation of both state law and federal antitrust law. Digital Ally's lawsuit also seeks monetary and injunctive relief, including treble damages, for these alleged violations.

Taser has filed a motion to dismiss the antitrust claims in the lawsuit that is still pending before the court. In addition, Taser previously received a stay of all discovery related to the antitrust claim portion of the lawsuit. With this ruling, the court has now lifted that stay and Digital Ally is now free to commence such discovery.

"The Company is very pleased that the court has denied Taser's request to stay discovery on the antitrust portion of the lawsuit and intends to commence such discovery immediately. Furthermore, the Company believes that the outcome of this litigation will generally set the competitive landscape for body-worn cameras utilized by law enforcement agencies for the foreseeable future," stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications. The Company's primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. The Company is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DGLY." For additional news and information please visit or follow us on Twitter (at)digitalallyinc and Facebook

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the ultimate outcome of the litigation against Taser International, Inc. will be favorable to the Company; whether such outcome of the litigation will generally set the competitive landscape for body-worn cameras utilized by law enforcement agencies for the foreseeable future; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "should," or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

