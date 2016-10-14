Helios Wire to Launch Satellite-Enabled Machine to Machine (M2M) Connectivity to Democratize the Internet of Things (IoT)

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Helios Wire is designing and building a space-based Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) service specifically designed for market applications that require low bandwidth and low service costs. The Helios system will target both existing and emerging IoT and M2M applications, including the monitoring and controlling of fixed and mobile assets in the transportation, consumer, logistics, security/public safety, energy, industrial, animal management, and agricultural industries.

There are currently an estimated 10 billion devices connected to the Internet. The Internet of Things is projected to connect an additional 24 billion devices by 2020, far outstripping phones, tablets, or traditional computing devices combined. In addition, nearly $6 trillion will be spent on IoT solutions over the next 5 years.

The Industrial IoT is often considered expensive, complicated, or only for large global companies and governments. The vision of Helios is to democratize IoT and make it available to everyone by using an allocation of priority mobile satellite system (MSS) S-band spectrum and a 2-way global satellite-enabled system for ultra-low cost short burst data services covering connected assets.

"Although we've all heard of the Internet of Things and may even have a connected device or two in our homes, it is often thought of as a service that is used by large, multinational companies and is technically difficult," commented Scott Larson, CEO and Co-Founder of Helios. "What we are doing is taking that connectivity and presenting it as a service and set of applications that can be used by anyone, even smaller business or everyday consumers. The next step will be taking all of that data and facilitating actionable insights based using that information."

Customers need low-bandwidth IoT connectivity and ease of use with an emphasis on data-analytics and actionable insights in industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, utilities, and remote asset monitoring. This service will also provide individual consumers the opportunity to track and monitor things in their everyday lives, all via the Internet of Things.

At its core, Helios is a vertically integrated satellite-enabled monitoring and messaging service that will track and provide communication with up to 5 billion transmitters, through 30 MHz of S-band spectrum. These transmitters can be attached to remote assets, trucks, agriculture equipment, oil and gas pipelines, fleets, boats, industrial applications, wildlife, or virtually any other asset. This M2M communication backbone will be made possible by the launch of a constellation of non-geostationary small satellites.

About Helios Wire

Helios Wire is bringing satellite-enabled machine to machine (M2M) and Internet of Things connectivity to the mass market by using priority mobile satellite system (MSS) S-band spectrum to build a 2-way global satellite-enabled system for ultra-low cost short burst data services covering connected assets. The Helios system is designed for both existing and emerging IoT and M2M applications, including the monitoring and controlling of both fixed and mobile assets in the transportation, consumer, logistics, security/public safety, energy, industrial/construction, agriculture, animal management, and other industries. Providing M2M with the goal of enabling the Internet of Things from Space will be done by blending terrestrial based networks with our constellation of low earth orbiting satellites in order to use the combined dataset, for analytics, for information, and for actionable insight-as-a-service.

