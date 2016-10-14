Inventergy Announces Closing of $6.0 Million Public Offering

(firmenpresse) - CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Inventergy Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVT), a Silicon Valley intellectual property company ("Inventergy"), announced today the closing of its previously announced offering of 6.0 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 6.0 million shares of common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $6.0 million. Inventergy also announced that, as a result of the offering, its pro forma stockholders' equity exceeds the $2.5 million requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Chardan Capital Markets, LLC acted as the lead placement agent and Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as co-placement agent for the offering. The offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained at the SEC's website at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. There shall not be any offer, solicitation of an offer to buy, or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offering, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Inventergy Global, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based intellectual property company dedicated to identifying, acquiring and licensing patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. Led by IP industry pioneer and veteran Joe Beyers, the Company leverages decades of corporate experience, market and technology expertise, and industry connections to assist Fortune 500 companies and other technology companies in leveraging the value of their innovations to achieve greater returns.

This press release contains statements, estimates, forecasts and projections with respect to future performance and events, which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include statements regarding the intent and belief or current expectations of the Company and its affiliates and subsidiaries and their respective management teams. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "seek" and similar expressions. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. We make forward-looking statements based on currently available information, and we assume no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements made in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information about Inventergy, visit .





More information:

http://www.inventergy.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 13:15

Language: English

News-ID 500563

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Inventergy Global, Inc.

Stadt: CAMPBELL, CA





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease