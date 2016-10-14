LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Shareholder Communication Initiative

Program Will Feature New Website, Shareholder Mailing List, Investor Newsletters, and Professional Agency Representation

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA), focused on residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development, today announced an expanded, multichannel public market communication initiative designed to increase transparency and keep the company's stockholders fully informed about current operations and future plans. The initiative includes the launch of a new corporate website -- expected to go live next week; monthly investor newsletters that will review recent developments and provide a closer look inside the company; frequent management interviews posted to the company website; active social media accounts; and professional management of shareholder communication channels, including email and telephone contacts staffed 9:00 am to 7:00 pm Eastern every business day.

"In the wake of the appointment of a new management team and the upgrade to 'Current Information' on the OTC Markets, we are now ready to begin unveiling our current and future plans to the investment community," said Charles Gambino, President of LIG Assets, Inc. "We believe this information will be highly compelling, and we want to ensure that our shareholders and potential investors are able to ask questions, provide comments and otherwise give and receive feedback as our ambitious business strategy is implemented."

LIG Assets' shareholder communication program will be managed by Advance PR Group, a professional communications firm with extensive experience representing emerging public companies. Advance PR Group will field incoming calls and email from shareholders, potential investors, financial media and others, while also helping to develop and distribute the information, including press releases, monthly newsletters, website and social media content, publicly disclosed by the company.

"Given our commitment to transparency and providing timely information, it was important to management that we retain an experienced public company communications firm," added Mr. Gambino. "We believe that our shareholders deserve our best efforts and we hope they will avail themselves of all our information channels."

To reach Investor Relations, shareholders should call 619-202-7456. Any messages left will be returned within 24 hours. Messages left on weekend and holidays will be returned on the next business day.

Once the new website is launched, a dedicated Investor Relations email address will be provided. The website will also include investor communication features including mailing list sign-up fields, pages with recent news and announcements, and links to financial filings and additional market data.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at .

