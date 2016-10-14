Pancreatic Cancer Survivor Pastor Julius R. Malone Releases New Book 'Going Through the Storms of Life' to Share Message of Faith in God's Promises

Book Explores Why God Allows Trials to Happen and Provides Encouragement for Others

(firmenpresse) - MILWAUKEE, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and surviving the odds, Pastor Julius R. Malone unveils his personal journey in his revised book entitled, "Going Through the Storms of Life," where he provides readers with the spiritual tools needed to battle and overcome the difficulties of life. The book is available at Living By the Word bookstore. It is also available in the Amazon .

Malone, Senior Pastor at The New Testament Church of Milwaukee, was given a two-percent chance of surviving pancreatic cancer on December 31, 2013. Today he is cancer-free. Malone found that he could face a life-threatening disease without worry or anxiety because of his faith in God and in His promises.

"For their good and His glory, God took Joseph through the pit and through the prison before promoting him to the palace," said Malone. "God took the children of Israel through the Red Sea. God took David through the valley of the shadow of death. God took Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego through the fiery furnace. God took Daniel through the lion's den."

In this book, he credits God, working through the means of Froedtert Hospital and The Medical College of Wisconsin's medical team. He also credits those who prayed for him during his illness, for removing his tumor and leaving no residual cancer. and Facebook page.

"I never considered giving up because I know that there are some things through which God wants to take us for our good and for His glory," said Malone. "Take advantage of every opportunity you have to encourage others and to be a blessing to them."

For more information or to purchase the book, please visit

Julius Malone is the senior pastor of the New Testament Church of Milwaukee, a large congregation on the city's northwest side. He founded New Testament Church in November 1980 with 11 people, and as of 2015, it had more than 800 members, along with a school, the New Testament Christian Academy.

