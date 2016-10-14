       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Results

Conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors

ID: 500570
(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) - A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2016, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time), to discuss the fiscal 2017 second quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Louis-Philippe Carriere, Chief Financial Officer.

Replay of the conference

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 10, 2016, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company's website.

Date: 10/14/2016
Language: English
News-ID 500570
