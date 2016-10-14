Knorr-Bremse TruckServices: efficient solutions for commercial vehicles of all types and ages

(PresseBox) - At the automechanika trade fair, Knorr-Bremse presented a portfolio of products and services for distributors, workshops, and fleet operators that had been expanded to include an abundance of innovations.

Under the newly-launched TruckServices brand, Knorr-Bremse is assembling an attractive aftermarket package of products and services to help keep commercial vehicles of all types and ages operating reliably and economically throughout their entire working life.

New: EconX® - the brand name for Knorr-Bremse remanufactured products

In advance of the trade fair, Knorr-Bremse had launched EconX - its new brand for remanufactured products. As a cost-effective, environmentally-friendly option for repairing older vehicles, remanufactured products are an important element in the TruckServices portfolio. To mark the brand's introduction in Frankfurt, Knorr-Bremse showcased EconX versions of the SN7 disc brake and the electronic clutch actuator.

New: Service kits for compressors

The new service kits for compressors contain all the elements needed to carry out repairs and maximize efficiency for distributors and workshops. Knorr-Bremse has also concentrated only on those versions required for the independent aftermarket, thereby simplifying and speeding up ordering and inventory processes.

New: Clutch Servo Longlife

The new Clutch Servo Longlife sets new standards of efficiency, functionality, and performance. With its robust design and improved seals, the servo is capable of up to four million cycles instead of the two million achieved by comparable products. Reliable servo operation facilitates gear shifting, increases driver comfort and reduces the strain on the powertrain.

New: Expanded filter and compressed air cylinder program

Knorr-Bremse has led the field in air drying and filtering for more than 20 years. Building on its experience in this field and its expertise in air treatment and powertrain systems, the company is now expanding its filter portfolio to cover a full range of products. From 2017 onwards, the company will be able to supply air, oil, fuel and interior filters for virtually all truck and bus applications. The existing portfolio is also being significantly expanded through a distribution partnership with Technomatik in the field of compressed air cylinders.



New: Special tools for specialist work

Returning complex products to their original state through maintenance, repair, or replacement calls for special tools. A lack of such tools not only means that critical seals or linings can be easily damaged but also considerably increases the time required for the work. At automechanika, TruckServices presented a new range of tools developed in partnership with tool specialist GEDORE Automotive for the compressor with clutch and trailer EBS. Visitors to the trade fair were also impressed by the useful gauge developed by TruckServices for easy checking of brake disc thickness.

New: Partnership program TruckServices Expert Network

To mark its launch, Knorr-Bremse TruckServices also introduced the new TruckServices Expert Network partnership program, which puts distribution and workshop partners under the same roof. Members of the program benefit from the expertise and network provided by one of the leading companies in the truck supply sector.

New: Telematics with TruckServices ProFleet Connect

In the future, individual trucks will increasingly be part of an overarching logistics system. Connectivity at multiple levels can lead to a marked improvement in the efficiency of individual vehicles. TruckServices ProFleet Connect offers more than just a link between the vehicle and the fleet management system: It delivers smart services that use the data collected to generate added value for fleet operators and drivers alike. This telematics solution for trucks, buses, and trailer applications is modular and compatible with any make of vehicle. Together with its partner Microlise, TruckServices is launching its attractive range of transport management products and services ProFleet Connect in 2017 in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, prior to rolling them out across Europe in subsequent years.

Strategic cooperation Alltrucks and TruckServices

Alltrucks, the multi-brand network set up by leading automotive and truck suppliers Bosch, Knorr-Bremse and ZF, sets new standards in professional truck diagnostics, servicing, maintenance, and repair. At automechanika, Alltrucks presented additions to its portfolio that included a cooperation agreement with low-loader specialist Goldhofer and collaboration with ADAC-TruckService subsidiary EuropeNet. More than 210 multi-brand truck service businesses in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy have joined the Alltrucks network since 2014. Alltrucks and TruckServices thus play an important role in ensuring that fleet operators can depend on rapid, expert local assistance from distributors and workshop partners.

Knorr-Bremse once again "Best Brand" in the braking systems category

At automechanika a "Best Brand" award for braking systems was presented for the second time. Invited to choose from fourteen brands in the braking system category, readers of the trade journal PROFI-Werkstatt once again voted for Knorr-Bremse. There was a double reason for Knorr-Bremse to celebrate: Alltrucks also won an award for "Best Workshop Concepts Brand".



Knorr-Bremse is the world's leading manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, with annual sales totaling almost ?6 billion (2015). In 30 countries, some 25,000 employees develop, manufacture, and service braking, entrance, control, and energy supply systems, HVAC and driver assistance systems, as well as technology and components for powertrain and transmission control. As a technology leader, for more than 110 years now, through its products the company has been making a decisive contribution to greater safety by road and rail. Every day, more than one billion people around the world put their trust in systems made by Knorr-Bremse.





Company information / Profile:

