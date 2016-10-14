Exchange of Golar LNG Partners LP Incentive Distribution Rights

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) and Golar GP LLC (collectively, "Golar")

announced today that they have entered into an agreement with Golar LNG Partners

L.P. ("Golar Partners" or "the Partnership") to exchange all of the existing

incentive distribution rights ("Old IDRs") for (i) the issuance of a new class

of incentive distribution rights ("New IDRs") and an aggregate of 2,994,364

common units and an aggregate of 61,109 general partner units on the closing

date of the exchange (the "Closing") and (ii) an aggregate of up to 748,592

additional common units and up to 15,278 additional general partner units

(collectively, the "Earn-Out Units") that may be issued subject to certain

conditions described below (collectively, the "Transaction"). The Earn-Out

Units represent an aggregate of 20% of the total units to be issued in

connection with the Transaction. If the Partnership issues the Earn-Out Units,

the Partnership will have issued to Golar an aggregate of 3,742,956 common units

and 76,387 general partner units in connection with the Transaction.



The Partnership will issue to Golar 50% of the Earn-Out Units if the Partnership

pays a distribution of available cash from operating surplus pursuant to the

terms of the Partnership's agreement of limited partnership, as amended and

restated in connection with the Transaction (the "Partnership Agreement"), on

each of the outstanding common units of the Partnership (the "Common Units")

equal to or greater than $0.5775 per Common Unit in respect of each of the

quarterly periods ended December 31, 2016, March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017 and

September 30, 2017. The Partnership will issue to Golar the remaining 50% of

the Earn-Out Units if the Partnership has issued the first 50% of the Earn-Out

Units and the Partnership pays a distribution of available cash from operating



surplus pursuant to the terms of the Partnership Agreement on each of the

outstanding Common Units equal to or greater than $0.5775 per Common Unit in

respect of each of the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2017, March

31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018.



The terms of the New IDRs are effective with respect to the distribution for the

quarter ended December 31, 2016, payable in February 2017. The New IDRs provide

for distribution "splits" between the IDR holders and the holders of Common

Units equal to those applicable to the Old IDRs, which have been cancelled.

However, the New IDRs provide for higher target distribution levels, as set

forth in the table below. In addition, in connection with the Transaction, the

minimum quarterly distribution will be $0.5775 per common unit (or $2.31 per

unit on an annualized basis).



The following table compares the target distribution levels and distribution

splits between the general partner and the holders of Common Units under the Old

IDRs and under the New IDRs:



Old IDRs (Cancelled) | New IDRs

|

Total Marginal Percentage | Total Marginal Percentage

Quarterly Interest in Distributions | Quarterly Interest in Distributions

Distribution |Distribution

Target Common General IDR | Target Common General IDR

Amount Unitholders Partner Holders| Amount Unitholders Partner Holders

|

Minimum |

Quarterly |

Distribution $0.3850 98% 2% 0% | $0.5775

|

First Target Up to | Up to

Distribution $0.4428 98% 2% 0% | $0.6641

|

Second Above | Above

Target $0.4428 up | $0.6641 up No Change

Distribution to $0.4813 85% 2% 13% | to $0.7291

|

Third Target Above | Above

Distribution $0.4813 up | $0.7291 up

to $0.5775 75% 2% 23% | to $0.8663

|

Thereafter Above | Above

$0.5775 50% 2% 48% | $0.8663





After this reset Golar will have a total of 22,934,678 units including common

and general partner units and including a total of 763,870 Earn-Out Units.

Based on the October 13, 2016 closing price the value of this stake is in excess

of $470 million. The common units and the associated annual distribution income

receivable from Golar Partners of approximately of $49.9 million per annum,

provides an attractive security package for a potential commercial bank

refinancing of the whole or the major part of the convertible bond due in March

2017.



For the Partnership this Transaction reduces its cost of equity and better

positions it to pursue acquisitions from Golar that add revenue backlog, reduce

exposure to expiring time charters and grow its distribution capacity. As a

holder of 33% of the common units in Golar Partners, Golar is likely to benefit

from these developments.



Golar expects to enter into preliminary discussions with Golar Partners

regarding the potential acquisition of an interest in the FLNG unit, the Golar

Hilli, which is on schedule to commence its 8 year contract with Perenco

Cameroon by September 30, 2017.



However, there can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire an interest

in the Golar Hilli. Any such acquisition would be dependent on the

attractiveness of the overall financing package, including the pricing of any

equity financing, and the approval of the boards of directors of the Partnership

and Golar.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future

events and Golar's operations, performance and financial condition. Forward-

looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict,

forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may

contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "project",

"will be", "will continue", "will likely result", "plan", "intend" or words or

phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known and unknown risks

and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently

subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond

Golar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or

implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause

actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, those

factors listed from time to time in the reports and other documents Golar files

with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.



New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Golar to

predict all of these factors. Further, Golar cannot assess the impact of each

such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of

factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those

contained in any forward-looking statement. Golar does not intend to release

publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained

herein to reflect any change in Golar's expectations with respect thereto or any

change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is

based.



Hamilton, Bermuda

October14, 2016

Enquiries:

Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900

Brian Tienzo

Stuart Buchanan







