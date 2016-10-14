ASSYSTEM : 2017 Financial Calendar

CALENDRIER FINANCIER 2017



* 2 février Chiffre d'affaires 2016



* 8 mars Résultats annuels 2016 - Présentation des résultats le 9 mars

matin



* 27 avril Chiffre d'affaires du 1(er) trimestre 2017



* 16 mai Assemblée générale des actionnaires



* 27 juillet Chiffre d'affaires du 2(nd) trimestre 2017



* 11 septembre Résultats du 1(er )semestre 2017 - Présentation des résultats

le 12 septembre matin



* 9 novembre Chiffre d'affaires du 3(ème) trimestre 2017



Les communiqués de presse sont diffusés après bourse.



2017 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

* 2 February Full year 2016 revenue



* 8 March Full year 2016 results - Presentation of 2016 results -

Meeting on March 9



* 27 April First-quarter 2017 revenue



* 16 May Shareholders General Assembly



* 27 July First-half 2017 revenue



* 11 September First-half 2017 results - Presentation of 2017 HY results -

September 12



* 9 November Third-quarter 2017 revenue



Press releases are published after closing of the stock market.

Assystem est cotée sur Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - ISIN : FR0000074148 -

ASY.

Plus d'informations sur www.assystem.com/finance

Assystem is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY.

For more information: www.assystem.com/finance

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier Agnès Villeret



Directeur général délégué Finances Komodo

Tél. : +33 (0)1 55 65 03 10 Tél. : +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15 -

agnes.villeret(at)agence-komodo.com









