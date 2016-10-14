       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
ASSYSTEM : 2017 Financial Calendar

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -



                                                           Paris, le 14 octobre
2016


CALENDRIER FINANCIER 2017

* 2 février Chiffre d'affaires 2016

* 8 mars Résultats annuels 2016 - Présentation des résultats le 9 mars
matin

* 27 avril Chiffre d'affaires du 1(er) trimestre 2017

* 16 mai Assemblée générale des actionnaires

* 27 juillet Chiffre d'affaires du 2(nd) trimestre 2017

* 11 septembre Résultats du 1(er  )semestre 2017 - Présentation des résultats
le 12 septembre matin

* 9 novembre Chiffre d'affaires du 3(ème) trimestre 2017

Les communiqués de presse sont diffusés après bourse.

2017 FINANCIAL CALENDAR
* 2 February Full year 2016 revenue

* 8 March Full year 2016 results - Presentation of 2016 results -
Meeting on March 9

* 27 April First-quarter 2017 revenue

* 16 May Shareholders General Assembly

* 27 July First-half 2017 revenue

* 11 September First-half 2017 results - Presentation of 2017 HY results -
September 12

* 9 November Third-quarter 2017 revenue

Press releases are published after closing of the stock market.
Assystem est cotée sur Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - ISIN : FR0000074148 -
ASY.
Plus d'informations sur www.assystem.com/finance
Assystem is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY.
For more information: www.assystem.com/finance
CONTACTS
Philippe Chevallier Agnès Villeret


Directeur général délégué Finances Komodo
Tél. : +33 (0)1 55 65 03 10 Tél. : +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15 -
agnes.villeret(at)agence-komodo.com




ASSYSTEM 2017 Financial calendar:
http://hugin.info/143356/R/2049115/766264.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ASSYSTEM via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.assystem.com



Company information / Profile:

published by: hugin
Date: 10/14/2016 - 15:27
Language: English
