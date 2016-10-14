(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, le 14 octobre
2016
CALENDRIER FINANCIER 2017
* 2 février Chiffre d'affaires 2016
* 8 mars Résultats annuels 2016 - Présentation des résultats le 9 mars
matin
* 27 avril Chiffre d'affaires du 1(er) trimestre 2017
* 16 mai Assemblée générale des actionnaires
* 27 juillet Chiffre d'affaires du 2(nd) trimestre 2017
* 11 septembre Résultats du 1(er )semestre 2017 - Présentation des résultats
le 12 septembre matin
* 9 novembre Chiffre d'affaires du 3(ème) trimestre 2017
Les communiqués de presse sont diffusés après bourse.
2017 FINANCIAL CALENDAR
* 2 February Full year 2016 revenue
* 8 March Full year 2016 results - Presentation of 2016 results -
Meeting on March 9
* 27 April First-quarter 2017 revenue
* 16 May Shareholders General Assembly
* 27 July First-half 2017 revenue
* 11 September First-half 2017 results - Presentation of 2017 HY results -
September 12
* 9 November Third-quarter 2017 revenue
Press releases are published after closing of the stock market.
Assystem est cotée sur Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - ISIN : FR0000074148 -
ASY.
Plus d'informations sur www.assystem.com/finance
Assystem is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY.
For more information: www.assystem.com/finance
CONTACTS
Philippe Chevallier Agnès Villeret
Directeur général délégué Finances Komodo
Tél. : +33 (0)1 55 65 03 10 Tél. : +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15 -
agnes.villeret(at)agence-komodo.com
ASSYSTEM 2017 Financial calendar:
http://hugin.info/143356/R/2049115/766264.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ASSYSTEM via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.assystem.com
Date: 10/14/2016 - 15:27
Language: English
News-ID 500577
Character count: 2810
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ASSYSTEM
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 43
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.896
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|12
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|257
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.