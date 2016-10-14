(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
aap Implantate AG /
aap: Market launch of innovative periprosthetic LOQTEQ® system
* New fixation technology enables flexible treatment of periprosthetic
fractures
aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces the market launch of its innovative
periprosthetic LOQTEQ® system with the distal lateral femur plate 4.5 PP
(periprosthetic). The system is based on a new patent pending fixation
technology and enables the treatment of bone fractures in the immediate vicinity
of joint implants already existing in the body. Thereby the periprosthetic
LOQTEQ® system addresses one of the most demanding procedures in orthopaedics.
The distal lateral femur plate 4.5 PP has a CE mark.
Implantations of artificial hip and knee joints are among the most frequent
procedures in Germany. With such implantations bone fractures can occur in the
immediate vicinity of the treated site during the life of the used joint
implants. Treating such fractures poses a particular challenge in orthopaedics
because the screws for the bone plates must be fixed around the joint implant.
This is where aap's periprosthetic LOQTEQ® system becomes effective with its
innovative fixation technology.
The core of the new technology are special LOQTEQ® hinges that can be fixed to
the plate both distally and proximally. They remain flexible within a 45° angle
range and are anchored in the bone at a variable angle (±15°) by angle-stable
3.5 mm screws. In this way the fixation can be adapted for a wide range of bone
diameters and the plates can be securely fixed past a prosthesis or a nail,
especially in an osteoporotic bone. The hinges ensure that the surgeon has
maximum flexibility in planning and carrying out the operational stabilisation
by means of optional use at the proximal and distal end of the plate. aap's
offering in this area is complemented by cerclage trays for cable or wire
cerclages.
In recent months the periprosthetic LOQTEQ® system has proven its worth in
clinical initial applications in respect of user friendliness and flexibility.
In the future, aap plans to extend the periprosthetic fixation technology to
other relevant plates in the LOQTEQ® portfolio for different anatomical regions.
About aap Implantate AG
aap Implantate AG is a globally operating medical device company headquartered
in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets trauma
products for orthopaedics. The IP protected portfolio includes besides the
innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ® and trauma complementary
biomaterials a wide range of cannulated screws as well as standard plates and
screws. Furthermore, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising
development projects as the antibacterial silver coating technology and
magnesium based implants. These technologies address critical problems in
surgery that haven't yet been resolved adequately. In German-speaking Europe aap
Implantate AG directly sells its products to hospitals, buying syndicates and
hospital groups while it uses a broad network of distributors in more than 25
countries at the international level. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the
Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more
information, please visit www.aap.de, or download the Company's investor
relations app from the Apple's App Store or Google Play.
Forward-looking statement
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current experience,
estimates and projections of the management board and currently available
information. They are not guarantees of future performance. Various known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material
differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development
or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Many factors could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements of aap to be materially
different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. These
factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. aap does not
assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this
release or to conform them to future events or developments.
For inquiries please contact: aap Implantate AG, Fabian Franke, Investor
Relations, Lorenzweg 5, 12099 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 30 7501 9-134, fax: +49 30 7501 9-290, e-mail: f.franke(at)aap.de
