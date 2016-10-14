aap: Market launch of innovative periprosthetic LOQTEQ® system

aap Implantate AG /

aap: Market launch of innovative periprosthetic LOQTEQ® system

* New fixation technology enables flexible treatment of periprosthetic

aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces the market launch of its innovative

periprosthetic LOQTEQ® system with the distal lateral femur plate 4.5 PP

(periprosthetic). The system is based on a new patent pending fixation

technology and enables the treatment of bone fractures in the immediate vicinity

of joint implants already existing in the body. Thereby the periprosthetic

LOQTEQ® system addresses one of the most demanding procedures in orthopaedics.

The distal lateral femur plate 4.5 PP has a CE mark.



Implantations of artificial hip and knee joints are among the most frequent

procedures in Germany. With such implantations bone fractures can occur in the

immediate vicinity of the treated site during the life of the used joint

implants. Treating such fractures poses a particular challenge in orthopaedics

because the screws for the bone plates must be fixed around the joint implant.

This is where aap's periprosthetic LOQTEQ® system becomes effective with its

innovative fixation technology.



The core of the new technology are special LOQTEQ® hinges that can be fixed to

the plate both distally and proximally. They remain flexible within a 45° angle

range and are anchored in the bone at a variable angle (±15°) by angle-stable

3.5 mm screws. In this way the fixation can be adapted for a wide range of bone

diameters and the plates can be securely fixed past a prosthesis or a nail,

especially in an osteoporotic bone. The hinges ensure that the surgeon has

maximum flexibility in planning and carrying out the operational stabilisation



by means of optional use at the proximal and distal end of the plate. aap's

offering in this area is complemented by cerclage trays for cable or wire

cerclages.



In recent months the periprosthetic LOQTEQ® system has proven its worth in

clinical initial applications in respect of user friendliness and flexibility.

In the future, aap plans to extend the periprosthetic fixation technology to

other relevant plates in the LOQTEQ® portfolio for different anatomical regions.







About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally operating medical device company headquartered

in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets trauma

products for orthopaedics. The IP protected portfolio includes besides the

innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ® and trauma complementary

biomaterials a wide range of cannulated screws as well as standard plates and

screws. Furthermore, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising

development projects as the antibacterial silver coating technology and

magnesium based implants. These technologies address critical problems in

surgery that haven't yet been resolved adequately. In German-speaking Europe aap

Implantate AG directly sells its products to hospitals, buying syndicates and

hospital groups while it uses a broad network of distributors in more than 25

countries at the international level. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the

Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more

information, please visit www.aap.de, or download the Company's investor

relations app from the Apple's App Store or Google Play.



Forward-looking statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current experience,

estimates and projections of the management board and currently available

information. They are not guarantees of future performance. Various known and

unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material

differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development

or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Many factors could

cause the actual results, performance or achievements of aap to be materially

different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. These

factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking

statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. aap does not

assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this

release or to conform them to future events or developments.



For inquiries please contact: aap Implantate AG, Fabian Franke, Investor

Relations, Lorenzweg 5, 12099 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 30 7501 9-134, fax: +49 30 7501 9-290, e-mail: f.franke(at)aap.de







