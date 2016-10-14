Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Exchange of Incentive Distribution Rights

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) (the "Partnership") announced today that it

has entered into an agreement with Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") and Golar GP LLC

(the "GP") to exchange all of the existing incentive distribution rights ("Old

IDRs") for (i) the issuance of a new class of incentive distribution rights

("New IDRs") and an aggregate of 2,994,364 common units and an aggregate of

61,109 general partner units on the closing date of the exchange (the "Closing")

and (ii) an aggregate of up to 748,592 additional common units and up to 15,278

additional general partner units (collectively, the "Earn-Out Units") that may

be issued subject to certain conditions described below (collectively, the

"Transaction"). The Earn-Out Units represent an aggregate of 20% of the total

units to be issued in connection with the Transaction. If the Partnership

issues the Earn-Out Units, the Partnership will have issued an aggregate of

3,742,956 common units and 76,387 general partner units in connection with the

Transaction.



The Partnership will issue 50% of the Earn-Out Units if the Partnership pays a

distribution of available cash from operating surplus pursuant to the terms of

the Partnership's agreement of limited partnership, as amended and restated in

connection with the Transaction (the "Partnership Agreement"), on each of the

outstanding common units of the Partnership (the "Common Units") equal to or

greater than $0.5775 per Common Unit in respect of each of the quarterly periods

ended December 31, 2016, March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017.

The Partnership will issue the remaining 50% of the Earn-Out Units if the

Partnership has issued the first 50% of the Earn-Out Units and the Partnership

pays a distribution of available cash from operating surplus pursuant to the



terms of the Partnership Agreement on each of the outstanding Common Units equal

to or greater than $0.5775 per Common Unit in respect of each of the quarterly

periods ended December 31, 2017, March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September

30, 2018.



The terms of the New IDRs are effective with respect to the distribution for the

quarter ended December 31, 2016, payable in February 2017. The New IDRs provide

for distribution "splits" between the IDR holders and the holders of Common

Units equal to those applicable to the Old IDRs, which have been cancelled.

However, the New IDRs provide for higher target distribution levels, as set

forth in the table below. In addition, in connection with the Transaction, the

minimum quarterly distribution will be $0.5775 per common unit (or $2.31 per

unit on an annualized basis).



The Transaction was approved by the Board of Directors of the Partnership (the

"Board") upon the recommendation of the Conflicts Committee of the Board

comprised of the independent directors, who retained an independent financial

advisor.



The following table compares the target distribution levels and distribution

splits between the general partner and the holders of Common Units under the Old

IDRs and under the New IDRs:



Old IDRs (Cancelled) | New IDRs

|

Total Marginal Percentage | Total Marginal Percentage

Quarterly Interest in Distributions | Quarterly Interest in Distributions

Distribution |Distribution

Target Common General IDR | Target Common General IDR

Amount Unitholders Partner Holders| Amount Unitholders Partner Holders

|

Minimum |

Quarterly |

Distribution $0.3850 98% 2% 0% | $0.5775

|

First Target Up to | Up to

Distribution $0.4428 98% 2% 0% | $0.6641

|

Second Above | Above

Target $0.4428 up | $0.6641 up No Change

Distribution to $0.4813 85% 2% 13% | to $0.7291

|

Third Target Above | Above

Distribution $0.4813 up | $0.7291 up

to $0.5775 75% 2% 23% | to $0.8663

|

Thereafter Above | Above

$0.5775 50% 2% 48% | $0.8663





The Partnership believes that the Transaction will reduce the Partnership's cost

of equity and better positions it to pursue strategic acquisitions and grow

distribution capacity. The Partnership expects to enter into preliminary

discussions with Golar regarding the potential acquisition of an interest in the

FLNG unit, the Golar Hilli, which is on schedule to commence its 8 year contract

with Perenco Cameroon by September 30, 2017. In the event the Partnership

acquires an interest in the Golar Hilli, it is expected to add significantly to

the Partnership's revenue backlog and reduce the exposure to the existing time

charters that run off at the end of 2017.



There can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire an interest in the

Golar Hilli. Any such acquisition would be dependent on the attractiveness of

the overall financing package, including the pricing of any equity financing,

and the approval of the boards of directors of the Partnership and Golar.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future

events and the Partnership's operations, performance and financial condition.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may

predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or

achievements, and may contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect",

"estimate", "project", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result", "plan",

"intend" or words or phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known

and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that

are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of

which are beyond the Partnership's control. Actual results may differ materially

from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are

not limited to:



* whether or not the Transaction described in this press release will have the

anticipated benefits on the Partnership;

* the Partnership's ability to acquire an interest in the Golar Hilli from

Golar and to realize the anticipated benefits of any such acquisition;

* changes in the Partnership's distributions to unitholders;

* the Partnership's ability to implement its growth strategies and other plans

and objectives for future operations;

* the Partnership's future revenues, expenses, financial condition and results

of operations;

* the ability of the Partnership to refinance debt and the Partnership's

ability to incur additional debt and the terms thereof;

* the Partnership's ability to make additional borrowings and to access debt

and equity markets;

* charter commencement and termination dates and extensions of charters; and

* other factors listed from time to time in the reports and other documents

the Partnership files with the United States Securities and Exchange

Commission.



New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Partnership

to predict all of these factors. Further, the Partnership cannot assess the

impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or

combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from

those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Partnership does not

intend to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking

statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's

expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or

circumstances on which any such statement is based.



Hamilton, Bermuda

October 14, 2016



Investor relations enquiries:

Golar Management Limited

Graham Robjohns - + 44 207 063 7900

Stuart Buchanan - + 44 207 063 7900



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







