Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Exchange of Incentive Distribution Rights

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) (the "Partnership") announced today that it
has entered into an agreement with Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") and Golar GP LLC
(the "GP") to exchange all of the existing incentive distribution rights ("Old
IDRs") for (i) the issuance of a new class of incentive distribution rights
("New IDRs") and an aggregate of 2,994,364 common units and an aggregate of
61,109 general partner units on the closing date of the exchange (the "Closing")
and (ii) an aggregate of up to 748,592 additional common units and up to 15,278
additional general partner units (collectively, the "Earn-Out Units") that may
be issued subject to certain conditions described below (collectively, the
"Transaction"). The Earn-Out Units represent an aggregate of 20% of the total
units to be issued in connection with the Transaction. If the Partnership
issues the Earn-Out Units, the Partnership will have issued an aggregate of
3,742,956 common units and 76,387 general partner units in connection with the
Transaction.
The Partnership will issue 50% of the Earn-Out Units if the Partnership pays a
distribution of available cash from operating surplus pursuant to the terms of
the Partnership's agreement of limited partnership, as amended and restated in
connection with the Transaction (the "Partnership Agreement"), on each of the
outstanding common units of the Partnership (the "Common Units") equal to or
greater than $0.5775 per Common Unit in respect of each of the quarterly periods
ended December 31, 2016, March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017.
The Partnership will issue the remaining 50% of the Earn-Out Units if the
Partnership has issued the first 50% of the Earn-Out Units and the Partnership
pays a distribution of available cash from operating surplus pursuant to the
terms of the Partnership Agreement on each of the outstanding Common Units equal
to or greater than $0.5775 per Common Unit in respect of each of the quarterly
periods ended December 31, 2017, March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September
30, 2018.
The terms of the New IDRs are effective with respect to the distribution for the
quarter ended December 31, 2016, payable in February 2017. The New IDRs provide
for distribution "splits" between the IDR holders and the holders of Common
Units equal to those applicable to the Old IDRs, which have been cancelled.
However, the New IDRs provide for higher target distribution levels, as set
forth in the table below. In addition, in connection with the Transaction, the
minimum quarterly distribution will be $0.5775 per common unit (or $2.31 per
unit on an annualized basis).
The Transaction was approved by the Board of Directors of the Partnership (the
"Board") upon the recommendation of the Conflicts Committee of the Board
comprised of the independent directors, who retained an independent financial
advisor.
The following table compares the target distribution levels and distribution
splits between the general partner and the holders of Common Units under the Old
IDRs and under the New IDRs:
Old IDRs (Cancelled) | New IDRs
|
Total Marginal Percentage | Total Marginal Percentage
Quarterly Interest in Distributions | Quarterly Interest in Distributions
Distribution |Distribution
Target Common General IDR | Target Common General IDR
Amount Unitholders Partner Holders| Amount Unitholders Partner Holders
|
Minimum |
Quarterly |
Distribution $0.3850 98% 2% 0% | $0.5775
|
First Target Up to | Up to
Distribution $0.4428 98% 2% 0% | $0.6641
|
Second Above | Above
Target $0.4428 up | $0.6641 up No Change
Distribution to $0.4813 85% 2% 13% | to $0.7291
|
Third Target Above | Above
Distribution $0.4813 up | $0.7291 up
to $0.5775 75% 2% 23% | to $0.8663
|
Thereafter Above | Above
$0.5775 50% 2% 48% | $0.8663
The Partnership believes that the Transaction will reduce the Partnership's cost
of equity and better positions it to pursue strategic acquisitions and grow
distribution capacity. The Partnership expects to enter into preliminary
discussions with Golar regarding the potential acquisition of an interest in the
FLNG unit, the Golar Hilli, which is on schedule to commence its 8 year contract
with Perenco Cameroon by September 30, 2017. In the event the Partnership
acquires an interest in the Golar Hilli, it is expected to add significantly to
the Partnership's revenue backlog and reduce the exposure to the existing time
charters that run off at the end of 2017.
There can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire an interest in the
Golar Hilli. Any such acquisition would be dependent on the attractiveness of
the overall financing package, including the pricing of any equity financing,
and the approval of the boards of directors of the Partnership and Golar.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future
events and the Partnership's operations, performance and financial condition.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may
predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or
achievements, and may contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect",
"estimate", "project", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result", "plan",
"intend" or words or phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known
and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that
are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of
which are beyond the Partnership's control. Actual results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are
not limited to:
* whether or not the Transaction described in this press release will have the
anticipated benefits on the Partnership;
* the Partnership's ability to acquire an interest in the Golar Hilli from
Golar and to realize the anticipated benefits of any such acquisition;
* changes in the Partnership's distributions to unitholders;
* the Partnership's ability to implement its growth strategies and other plans
and objectives for future operations;
* the Partnership's future revenues, expenses, financial condition and results
of operations;
* the ability of the Partnership to refinance debt and the Partnership's
ability to incur additional debt and the terms thereof;
* the Partnership's ability to make additional borrowings and to access debt
and equity markets;
* charter commencement and termination dates and extensions of charters; and
* other factors listed from time to time in the reports and other documents
the Partnership files with the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission.
New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Partnership
to predict all of these factors. Further, the Partnership cannot assess the
impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or
combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from
those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Partnership does not
intend to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's
expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statement is based.
