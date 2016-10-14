Intercept Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Ocaliva® (Obeticholic Acid) for the...

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Ocaliva®

(Obeticholic Acid) for the Treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis in the

European Union



NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Nasdaq:ICPT) (Intercept), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the

development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat non-viral,

progressive liver diseases, today announced that the European Medicines Agency's

(EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive

opinion recommending marketing authorization of the Company's Marketing

Authorization Application (MAA) for obeticholic acid (OCA), an FXR agonist, for

the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) conditional to the company

providing further data post-approval to confirm benefit.



Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) is currently the only approved medication for the

treatment of PBC in Europe and is the standard of care for all PBC patients.

However, a substantial percentage of patients treated with UDCA continue to

experience persistent elevations above the upper limit of normal in the serum

marker alkaline phosphatase (ALP), which has been shown to correspond with

increased risk of liver failure, need for liver transplant and death. Patients

with PBC also face a risk of experiencing adverse outcomes when bilirubin levels

are elevated. Total bilirubin levels, even within the normal range, have been

shown to predict clinical outcomes in PBC.



"Although it is a rare disease, PBC remains one of the most common indications

for liver transplant among women in Europe," said David Jones, M.D., Ph.D.,

Professor of Liver Immunology at Newcastle University and Consultant

Hepatologist at Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals Trust, which hosts one of Europe's

leading clinical services in the disease. "There is substantial unmet need in



this disease and a real urgency around the need for new therapies to help the

many PBC patients who are either intolerant of the single existing approved

therapy ursodeoxycholic acid or don't respond to it sufficiently to protect

their livers and prevent the development of cirrhosis and the need for

transplant."



The MAA submission included data from more than 1,500 subjects exposed to at

least a single dose of OCA. The positive opinion of the CHMP was based on

efficacy and safety data derived from three randomized double-blind, placebo-

controlled clinical trials in patients with PBC evaluating the effect of OCA on

ALP and bilirubin. The MAA submission was also supported by two clinical

databases that include more than 10,000 patients from the Global PBC Study Group

and UK-PBC Group, both independently confirming that achieving lower ALP and/or

bilirubin levels is significantly correlated with increased transplant-free

survival.



The CHMP opinion will form the basis for a European Commission (EC) decision as

to whether to formally grant the conditional marketing authorization for OCA

with unified labelling in the 28 countries that are Member States of the

European Union, as well as European Economic Area members Iceland, Liechtenstein

and Norway. As the conditions for approval, Intercept is required to provide

post-approval updates on safety and efficacy analyses for OCA from the ongoing

COBALT outcomes trial and a short-term trial in patients with hepatic

impairment.



"We owe a tremendous debt to the many patients and physicians whose

participation in the research program for OCA led to this positive outcome,"

said Lisa Bright, Intercept's President, International. "In addition to playing

a critical role in the development of OCA, the PBC community in Europe has been

the driving force in establishing the two major patient databases that have been

so central to recent advances in our understanding of the disease. There is a

palpable sense of excitement about the growth of PBC awareness in Europe, and

the CHMP's positive opinion on OCA brings us one step closer to introducing the

first new therapy for PBC in approximately two decades."



About Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) is a rare, autoimmune cholestatic liver

disease that puts patients at risk for life-threatening complications. PBC is

primarily a disease of women, afflicting approximately one in 1,000 women over

the age of 40. If left untreated, survival of PBC patients is significantly

worse than the general population.



About Obeticholic Acid (OCA)

Obeticholic acid is an agonist of the farnesoid X receptor (FXR), a nuclear

receptor expressed in the liver and intestine. FXR is a key regulator of bile

acid, inflammatory, fibrotic and metabolic pathways.



May 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated

approval to obeticholic acid for the treatment of PBC under the brand name

Ocaliva® based on a reduction in ALP. An improvement in survival or disease-

related symptoms has not been established. Continued approval for this

indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical

benefit in confirmatory trials. The brand name Ocaliva has been provisionally

approved by the EMA.



U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



Contraindications

Ocaliva is contraindicated in patients with complete biliary obstruction.



Warnings and Precautions



Liver-Related Adverse Reactions

In two 3-month, placebo-controlled clinical trials, a dose-response relationship

was observed for the occurrence of liver-related adverse reactions including

jaundice, ascites and primary biliary cholangitis flare with dosages of Ocaliva

of 10 mg once daily to 50 mg once daily (up to 5-times the highest recommended

dosage), as early as one month after starting treatment with Ocaliva.



In a pooled analysis of three placebo-controlled trials in patients with PBC,

the exposure-adjusted incidence rates for all serious and otherwise clinically

significant liver-related adverse reactions, and isolated elevations in liver

biochemical tests, per 100 patient exposure years (PEY) were: 5.2 in the Ocaliva

10 mg group (highest recommended dosage), 19.8 in the Ocaliva 25 mg group (2.5

times the highest recommended dosage) and 54.5 in the Ocaliva 50 mg group (5

times the highest recommended dosage) compared to 2.4 in the placebo group.



Monitor patients during treatment with Ocaliva for elevations in liver

biochemical tests and for the development of liver-related adverse reactions.

Weigh the potential risks against the benefits of continuing treatment with

Ocaliva in patients who have experienced clinically significant liver-related

adverse reactions. The maximum recommended dosage of Ocaliva is 10 mg once

daily. Adjust the dosage for patients with moderate or severe hepatic

impairment.



Discontinue Ocaliva in patients who develop complete biliary obstruction.



Severe Pruritus

Severe pruritus was reported in 23% of patients in the Ocaliva 10 mg arm, 19% of

patients in the Ocaliva titration arm and 7% of patients in the placebo arm in

the POISE trial, a 12-month double-blind randomized controlled trial of 216

patients. Severe pruritus was defined as intense or widespread itching,

interfering with activities of daily living, or causing severe sleep

disturbance, or intolerable discomfort, and typically requiring medical

interventions. In the subgroup of patients in the Ocaliva titration arm who

increased their dosage from 5 mg once daily to 10 mg once daily after 6 months

of treatment (n=33), the incidence of severe pruritus was 0% from months 0 to 6

and 15% from months 6 to 12. The median time to onset of severe pruritus was

11, 158 and 75 days for patients in the Ocaliva 10 mg, Ocaliva titration and

placebo arms, respectively.



Management strategies include the addition of bile acid resins or

antihistamines, Ocaliva dosage reduction and/or temporary interruption of

Ocaliva dosing.



Reduction in HDL-C

Patients with PBC generally exhibit hyperlipidemia characterized by a

significant elevation in total cholesterol primarily due to increased levels of

high density lipoprotein-cholesterol (HDL-C). In the POISE trial, dose-dependent

reductions from baseline in mean HDL-C levels were observed at 2 weeks in

Ocaliva-treated patients, 20% and 9% in the 10 mg and titration arms,

respectively, compared to 2% in the placebo arm. At month 12, the reduction from

baseline in mean HDL-C level was 19% in the Ocaliva 10 mg arm, 12% in the

Ocaliva titration arm and 2% in the placebo arm. Nine patients in the Ocaliva

10 mg arm and six patients in the Ocaliva titration arm, versus three patients

in the placebo arm, had reductions in HDL-C to less than 40 mg/dL.



Monitor patients for changes in serum lipid levels during treatment. For

patients who do not respond to Ocaliva after one year at the highest recommended

dosage that can be tolerated (maximum of 10 mg once daily), and who experience a

reduction in HDL-C, weigh the potential risks against the benefits of continuing

treatment.



Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions from subjects taking Ocaliva (greater than or

equal to 5%) were pruritus, fatigue, abdominal pain and discomfort, rash,

oropharyngeal pain, dizziness, constipation, arthralgia, thyroid function

abnormality and eczema.



Drug Interaction



Bile Acid Binding Resins

Bile acid binding resins such as cholestyramine, colestipol or colesevelam

absorb and reduce bile acid absorption and may reduce the absorption, systemic

exposure and efficacy of Ocaliva. If taking bile acid binding resins, take

Ocaliva at least 4 hours before or 4 hours after (or at as great an interval as

possible) taking a bile acid binding resin.



Please see Full Prescribing Information for Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) 5 mg and

10 mg tablets.



About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and

commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver

diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic

steatohepatitis (NASH), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and biliary

atresia. Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept now has operations in the United

States, Europe and Canada. For more information about Intercept, please

visit www.interceptpharma.com.



Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited

to, statements regarding the clinical relevance and utility of ALP and the

surrogate endpoint used in the Phase 3 POISE trial to predict clinical outcomes,

the acceptance of Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) as a treatment for PBC by

healthcare providers, patients and payors, the potential approval of OCA in PBC

by the European Commission and other regulatory bodies and the timelines related

thereto, the availability of OCA for the treatment of PBC in Europe and other

jurisdictions outside the United States and timelines related thereto, the

anticipated prevalence of and other epidemiological estimates and market data

related to PBC, the continued development of OCA and Intercept's other product

candidates, and our strategic directives under the caption "About Intercept."

These "forward-looking statements" are based on management's current

expectations of future events and are subject to a number of important risks and

uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely

from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These

risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Intercept's ability to

successfully commercialize Ocaliva in PBC, and Intercept's ability to maintain

its regulatory approval of Ocaliva in the United States for Ocaliva in PBC; the

initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of Intercept's development

activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and

Intercept's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of OCA in PBC in

countries outside the United States and in indications other than PBC and any

other product candidates it may develop such as INT-767; conditions that may be

imposed by regulatory authorities on Intercept's marketing approvals for its

product candidates such as the need for clinical outcomes data (and not just

results based on achievement of a surrogate endpoint), and any related

restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of any approved product

candidates; Intercept's plans to research, develop and commercialize its product

candidates; Intercept's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property

protection for its product candidates; Intercept's ability to successfully

commercialize OCA in indications other than PBC and its other product

candidates; the size and growth of the markets for Intercept's product

candidates and its ability to serve those markets; the rate and degree of market

acceptance of any of Intercept's products, which may be affected by the

reimbursement that it may receive for its products from payors; the success of

competing drugs that are or become available; the election by Intercept's

collaborators to pursue research, development and commercialization activities;

Intercept's ability to attract collaborators with development, regulatory and

commercialization expertise; regulatory developments in the United States and

other countries; the performance of third-party suppliers and manufacturers;

Intercept's need for and ability to obtain additional financing; Intercept's

estimates regarding expenses, future revenues and capital requirements and the

accuracy thereof; Intercept's use of cash, short-term investments and the

proceeds from the offering; Intercept's ability to attract and retain key

scientific or management personnel; and other factors discussed under the

heading "Risk Factors" contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2015 filed on February 29, 2016 as well as any updates to

these risk factors filed from time to time in our other filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as

of the date of the release, and Intercept undertakes no duty to update this

information unless required by law.





Contact

For more information about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, please contact:



Mark Vignola

+1-646-747-1000

investors(at)interceptpharma.com



Christopher Frates

+1-646-757-2371

media(at)interceptpharma.com







