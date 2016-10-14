       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Internet


Ingo Money Names Jonathan Donahue Executive Vice President Business Development

25-Year Banking and Financial Services Executive to Accelerate Distribution Growth for Company's Ground-Breaking Push Payments Platform

ID: 500583
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- , a leader in real-time push payments technology, today announced that Jonathan Donahue has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Business Development. The financial services veteran will help expand Ingo Money's leadership in the emerging Business-to-Person (B2P) push payments space while also championing its longstanding mobile check cashing and retail payments businesses.

"We are pleased to welcome Jon to the Ingo Money team," said Ingo Money Founder and CEO Drew Edwards. "In his 25-years, Jon has seen and done everything from finance to operations to sales, making him the perfect fit to share a message of opportunity and efficiency with business leaders seeking to capitalize on our unique push payments platform."

Jon joins Ingo with over 25 years of experience in building and growing companies in the banking and financial services industry. A majority of Jon's career was spent at GE Capital, where he worked in the Commercial Finance and GE Money consumer finance divisions. Most recently, he has held business development and client relationship leadership roles at Axiant, Genpact, Profit Insight and Sutherland Global Service. Jon graduated from Rutgers College and received an MBA with honors from Columbia Business School.

Ingo Money's push payments platform enables banks, financial services providers and companies to move money instantly between businesses and people in mobile, online, ATM and retail channels with a single API integration. Ingo Money also powers mobile check cashing and push payment funding services that enable consumers to cash a check in minutes on their mobile device and access guaranteed funds in virtually any bank debit card, prepaid card, bank-issued or private-label credit card or PayPal account with intelligent, multi-channel routing and full service settlement and servicing.

Ingo® Money is a push payments technology and risk management company that is changing the way businesses and people pay and get paid, helping them convert cash, checks and ACH into instant digital payments. With a single Ingo Money API, businesses and banks can originate corporate disbursements, P2P payments, check deposits and bill payments funded in real-time to more than four billion debit, prepaid, credit, private label credit and mobile wallet accounts. Learn more at , or follow us on , and .

Michael Azzano


Cosmo PR for Ingo Money
415.596.1978



More information:
http://www.ingomoney.com



Keywords (optional):

fintech, ingo-money, atlanta, check-cashing, push-payments, jon-donahue, new-hire,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/14/2016 - 14:14
Language: English
News-ID 500583
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ingo Money
Stadt: ATLANTA, GA


Number of hits: 37

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Internet




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.896
Registriert Heute: 8
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 254


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z