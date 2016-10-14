UPDATE - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide Named to the Shortlist for 24 Rx Club Awards

(firmenpresse) - PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (), and a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY) (), today announced the global network had 24 of its Rx Club Show entries named to the finalists awards list.

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide's Parsippany office was recognized with 22 nominations and Ogilvy Healthworld in New York had two additional entries named to the shortlist. Each finalist entry will be awarded either a Gold or Silver trophy, or an Award of Excellence certificate; the winning entries will be revealed and displayed on the Rx Club website, on November 15 at 6PM, EST.

Now in the 30th year, the Rx Club Show was created to recognize and honor the creative aspects of pharmaceutical product advertising and promotion. The competition was founded in 1986 by Ina and Carveth Kramer. For more information about the Rx Club Show, visit: .

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

